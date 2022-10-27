Each election cycle, one topic seems to dominate the headlines and attention of the mass media as well as voters at large: who is winning?
On an almost daily basis, a new poll is released from a different news organization or data analysis firm, breaking down who is most likely to emerge when the dust settles.
However, in that push to focus on winners and losers, something much more important is ultimately lost: how these individuals would address key issues that face voters.
What are gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake’s or Katie Hobbs’ plans to address inflation, crime, the border, abortion or any of the other myriad hot button issues that are facing voters?
What will Sen. Mark Kelly or Blake Masters do if given a full six-year term in the Senate? How will House candidates Juan Ciscomani or Kristen Engel address the problems we face in Cochise County on a federal level?
These are the types of questions voters should be asking of those who seek to hold public office, instead of focusing on baseless ad hominem attacks or straw man arguments.
Those of us in the business of news and information at a community level have done our best to provide the answers to those questions, or at least convey the agendas and goals that office seekers have articulated. But it hasn’t always been easy.
Some campaigns have sought to limit the amount of information put out by their candidates, or have resorted to disparaging their political opponents rather than focus on the problems at hand and potential solutions.
Once all the ballots are cast and counted, a winner will emerge. But if voters have no idea who a candidate is or what they stand for, the real losers will be the constituents who must live with an elected official whom they may not know much about.
Regardless of who or what you vote for, we encourage everyone to cast their ballots based on the merits of the candidates and the issues at hand, not on what party they are from or because of a slick attack ad. Our country deserves better than that.
•••
Make sure to pay extra attention if you’re out this weekend, as Halloween events will be taking place across Cochise County starting Friday night and continuing through All Hallow’s Eve.
Numerous festivities featuring candy, games and fun will bring out the ghosts and goblins of all shapes and sizes, which could result in some extra traffic or wait times at intersections as the trick or treaters go about their business.
Parents also should take time to ensure their children are aware of any risks associated with the annual candy gathering event, or check out one of the numerous events being hosted by community partners to further reduce any potential dangers.