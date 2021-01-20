It’s not junk mail, it’s a stimulus payment.
Thanks to faithful reader, Joan, we were reminded this week that some citizens will receive an envelope bearing a U.S. Treasury seal.
Don’t throw it out.
The envelope may contain a debit card worth $600, more or less, representing the latest stimulus payment from your federal government.
While many people will receive payments through direct deposit to their bank account, others who don’t file their taxes online will receive the funds via debit card.
With so much junk mail in circulation these days, it can be hard to decipher legitimate government mail from an offer to harbor millions of dollars for a Nigerian prince. The latter is considered junk mail.
Today is Inauguration Day.
Though most of our Inauguration Day history has been peaceful, today and on other occasions there have been protests and demonstrations that greet the incoming Administration.
For today’s event, the National Park Service has granted permits to at least 28 groups and is expecting more than 350,000 protesters. Of those, about 200,000 are participating in the Women’s March on Washington, according to Politico. In another form of protest, a significant number of lawmakers are refusing to attend at all.
The decision not to attend first occurred in 1829, when John Quincy Adams refused to attend the inauguration of his successor, Andrew Jackson. Jackson also made history after the ceremony, when he invited the public to the White House. The mob destroyed furnishings and broke the windows during a mass riot.
The day before President Woodrow Wilson took office in 1913, between five and eight thousand women marched down Pennsylvania Avenue in what is recognized as the first large-scale inauguration protest. The suffragists, who’d gotten a parade permit for the event, were pushed, spat upon and beaten. A number of the women were hospitalized, and the treatment of the women led to the firing of the capital’s police chief.
Four years later, the suffragists returned, this time to participate in the inaugural parade, which was the first time women got to march in the procession at all.
By 1920, women gained the right to vote and the demonstrations ended.
About 500 anti-war protesters threw burning miniature flags and stones at police during the inauguration of Richard Nixon in 1969.
Four years later, a massive, but orderly, anti-war protest was staged at the Lincoln Memorial during President Nixon’s second inauguration. The crowd was estimated at more than 100,000 people and the demonstration was called a “March against Death.” About 80 members of Congress joined the demonstrations and boycotted the inaugural ceremonies.
Some 20,000 people showed up to protest at the inauguration of George W. Bush in 2001, but that group was peaceful and objected not only the incoming president but also the Supreme Court ruling that favored Bush over Al Gore.
Demonstrations on Inauguration Day are not a new “thing” in America. Let’s hope it’s a peaceful day.