When in doubt, turn to the internet.
We looked up what to do when someone is inadvertently not on the guest list for a party. The website “everyday-courtesy.com” offered some ideas.
We could “Blame the Budget.” The cost of the production forced the narrowing of the guest list. We could “ … talk about intimacy.” Most people understand that large groups can be overwhelming. We could “ … blame the venue.” This only works when there are space limitations.
Honestly, none of those are appropriate reasons Jerry Reagan wasn’t at the Herald/Review Citizen of the Year celebration last weekend.
He writes: “Unfortunately I was not in attendance at the award ceremony at your offices at 102 Fab Avenue last Saturday evening. Why? I had no idea the awards were being presented on Saturday night. Had I known, you can bet that I would have been in attendance.”
We have no doubt Jerry would have attended. If Sierra Vista had a cheerleading squad, Mr. Reagan would undoubtedly be its captain. Jerry promotes and supports this community like few others, and relishes any opportunity to celebrate its citizens.
That’s why he nominated the Herald/Review Citizen of the Year, Elsie Macmillan. Jerry and Elsie are members of a local Rotary Club and he promised that he would have “ … rallied many of my fellow Rotarians to also attend in support of Elsie's nomination.”
What we can say is that it wasn’t personal. We did not intentionally exclude anyone from attending the Aug. 6 affair, held in the former newsroom at the newspaper. Jerry, and perhaps others, may have missed notice of the planned party which was published in the Herald/Review prior to the event.
We also looked up what to do when you aren’t on the guest list.
Huffpost.com provided five quick ideas, the last of which seems the most appropriate in this situation.
“Have fun anyway.” The tip goes on to explain that even though feeling left out is never an easy thing to deal with, taking a positive approach offers the best ointment for the frustration. We trust and know Jerry will accept our simple apology for an honest oversight.
• • •
Speaking of apologies, things are changing in Japan.
The culture that is famous for apologizing for things Americans would ignore is taking a harder line on inflation and increasing costs.
Writes the Wall Street Journal in Thursday’s edition: “Businesses routinely apologize to customers, even for small issues such failing to answer the phone quickly. Train operators will broadcast apologies on platforms when train services are as little as a minute late. A price change would typically be accompanied by a serving of humble pie.
“Now that the global wave of inflation has reached Japan’s shores — after around three decades of stable or falling prices — businesses have broken free of the ‘sorry’ pastime.’”
Japanese companies are apparently still making an effort to be sensitive to consumers for higher prices, but less likely to apologize for the change and more likely to point to factors and costs affecting their own businesses.
• • •
We are not sorry for reminding motorists that schools are back in session and it’s time to be on the lookout for excited children crossing intersections, buses turning on their loading lights and an increase in younger drivers on local roadways.
Let’s be careful out there, and drive defensively now that the school year has resumed.
