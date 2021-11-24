We can’t remember the last day that it rained.
With the 2021 monsoon now a memory, the days of dry weather, cloudless skies and cooler temperatures remind us of a change in seasons in Southeast Arizona.
So, we turned to rainlog.org to check how much precipitation local gauges have recorded since the official conclusion of monsoon on Sept. 30.
Not much.
With one exception, rainfall totals are at zero, or less than one-tenth of an inch. The gauge reporting near the Chaparral Village Park, on the city’s southwest side, has recorded just under two-tenths of an inch after almost two months.
Friday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain, which may not seem like much, unless you compare it to our recent history.
Average rainfall for our “winter” is usually around one-half inch through February.
• • •
We don’t like to venture into politics in this space, but we can’t resist giving our opinion on recently released election polls.
With the midterm election about one year away, already there are polls that tell us how candidates and incumbents are faring.
As if the election were tomorrow.
Some of us change our mind like the weather. When we wake up to overcast skies, cold coffee or a stale donut, we’re grumpy. Probably not a good idea to ask us our opinion on whether our elected officials are doing a good job.
If we just won the lottery, our favorite sports team beat a rival, and your significant other has cooked your favorite dish, chances are we will give a more positive evaluation of our politicos.
Especially now, and especially during these turbulent and unpredictable times, polling information would seem to be senseless.
• • •
We were captured by Karen Schaffner’s article in Wednesday’s Herald/Review about Lynda Williams and her newly-published book.
The story Williams has to tell is nothing short of remarkable, surviving a childhood that involved a father and brothers who were violent criminals. She will be signing copies of her book on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Double S Steakhouse in Willcox.
As Ms. Schaffner states: “It’s the story of her life, and it is a page-turning, harrowing story. However, with the deep faith her mother gifted her, a strong desire for education and a drive to provide her children with a better life than the one she had, Williams has not just survived but thrived.”
“A Lost Childhood” is available on Amazon if you can’t make it out to the book signing on Saturday.
• • •
We’re all paying more for gasoline and the added cost is cutting into our available income.
For as bad as it has been here, we only need to look to the west to appreciate the plight of others.
Gasoline at some stations in the Los Angeles area tops $6 per gallon, the LA Times reported on Wednesday.
“That silver Dodge Ram Warlock with the 5.7-liter V-8 Hemi engine must have looked pretty sweet when gasoline prices hovered around $4 a gallon. Now, with gasoline topping $6 a gallon at some Los Angeles-area stations, a bit of sour’s been added to the mix,” an article in the newspaper states.
Ouch.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com