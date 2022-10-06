Get to know the candidates running for local offices on Saturday at the city of Sierra Vista library, 1 to 3:30 p.m.
This is a forum. No, it’s a debate. No, it’s a forum and a debate.
We expect all three candidates for the mayor’s job, probably several City Council candidates and perhaps others who are seeking elected office at this event.
Demetry Simonton, a spokesman for the African American Community Summit, and Anthony Isom of the Greater Huachuca Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People have been promoting the event as both a forum and a debate.
We’re remembering our high school days on the debate team. In those ancient years, the rules of a debate were strict and established by a state association. Questions were developed and distributed to teams, which researched and studied and developed the pro and con arguments for every query.
This event features a mayoral debate, meaning the three candidates for the city’s top office will be following rules different from a forum. Our understanding is that the candidates have received the questions they will be addressing and will have set timeframes for their answers. They will also have time to respond to the answers provided by other candidates.
The forum is something different. That’s an opportunity for candidates to explain their qualifications, their plans if elected, and provide reasons why they are the best person for the respective office.
We’re looking forward to both formats on Saturday at the library.
• • •
We’re certainly looking forward to the end of “sign season.” We’re reminded of the Five Man Electrical Band one-hit-wonder, “Signs," which offers an insight on the frustration of “do this,” and “do that” sign directions.
We’re talking about the pollution of signs. Every street corner, every public place, has political signs.
Truth is, most politicians, if they had their way, would appreciate a law that prohibits placing signs. These little billboards are expensive, they are hard to maintain, and they are a source of irritation for many who vote.
Yet, they are effective.
The number of signs indicates a candidate’s investment in the race. Signs in yards indicate support. For some voters, signs are the only way to identify candidates and does influence who they will vote for.
In any case, we’re looking forward to the day, not much longer from now, when political signs will be removed from local landscapes.
• • •
The local agriculture industry has to feel as if it’s under attack.
There’s the upcoming vote on where to impose an Active Management Area for the Willcox and Douglas water basins, and now the U.S. Supreme Court has taken on a case challenging a California law that bans the sale of meat and eggs from animals raised in “extreme confinement.”
The lawsuit is being brought by the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Pork Producers Council and argues that the California law is forcing their members to change their practices for just one state.
Like all cases that the court takes on, we don’t expect a decision on this challenge for months. The outcome, however, could have a significant impact on agriculture, and in turn, impact local economies.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.