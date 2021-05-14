There was a spark of fear in Bisbee on Thursday when authorities learned of plans for a protest outside the county courthouse.
A small group (about five people) gathered to express their indignation against John Daly III, the former Border Patrol agent who is alleged to have raped at least four, and possibly as many as eight, women during the past 22 years.
Barricades were erected and employees were urged to use the back entrance to the building to avoid anyone getting hurt or any confrontation.
We understand. Protests in today’s world are all thought to be violent affairs. Most of us have seen video footage on the nightly news of riots in Minneapolis, San Francisco, even Phoenix that have gotten out of hand.
But not in Bisbee.
This eclectic community already has a reputation for demonstrations. We’re not sure if it’s still happening, but for many years the “Women In Black” would gather every Friday on Main Street in Old Bisbee where they would protest one thing, or another.
This time, Daly III was the focus. Next week, who knows?
The consistent factor with these “demonstrations” has always been their peaceful nature.
As one friend related: “If there’s going to be a protest, we want it in Bisbee.”
The words “wildfire” and “evacuation” stirred a memory Thursday.
Bisbee residents in the Brewery Gulch neighborhood were urged to evacuate when a wildfire erupted in scenic Zacatecas Canyon just north of Old Bisbee. The fire was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. and immediately consumed 20 acres as it steered toward the community.
That reminded us of the Monument Fire in 2011, of course, when hundreds of residents in the Hereford and Palominas areas were ordered to evacuate as that historic blaze consumed Montezuma Pass and headed toward homes, businesses and other buildings.
One significant difference was the need to evacuate large animals, mostly horses, from the Monument Fire.
Nonetheless, it’s that time of the year again and we all need to do our part to prevent wildfires. Winds are blowing a bit stronger, temperatures are now near the 90s almost every day, and there is plenty of dry “fuel” available to burn.
Make sure you extinguish cigarettes, don’t park your hot car in the tall grass and clean up any brush or other debris that could keep a wildfire burning.
Just as the temperature climbs, pool owners are getting hit with higher chlorine prices.
There apparently is a chlorine tablet shortage driving up prices as much as 100 percent compared to last season.
Chlorine tablets are among a variety of items that are experiencing shortages due to supply chain issues. Other everyday products such as used cars, clothing, corn, grain and meat have similarly seen price hikes recently.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices for goods and services increased 0.8 percent in April. That marks the largest monthly jump in more than a decade, according to The Associated Press.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com