For some of these diatribes, I confess to getting a divine message.
For example. As a daily reader of no less than four national newspapers, two statewide publications and, of course, the Herald/Review, it becomes clear when stories of a common theme consistently emerge in multiple places.
We’re not talking major news stories of the day, like the war in Ukraine or the attack on Paul Pelosi, we’re referring to otherwise unnoticed articles that appear in multiple places.
For me, that’s a sign.
Today, it’s all about air travel.
We start with Air Force One and the announcement by Boeing that it has grossly underestimated the cost of upgrading the president’s plane. This week the company announced it expects to lose $766 million more on the high-profile, years-late project to transform two 747-8 jumbo jets into flying White Houses, bringing its total losses related to the effort to nearly $2 billion.
The two aging 747 jets currently serving as Air Force One when the president is on board came into service in 1990 during the George H.W. Bush administration. They are already the longest-serving presidential jets in U.S. history, and the Air Force said Boeing’s delays could keep them flying through perhaps the 2028 election.
Boeing originally agreed to deliver the planes by the end of 2024 as part of a 2018 deal with then-President Donald Trump. Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun has said the deal’s $3.9 billion price was too low in retrospect.
He’s right, the current tabulation puts the cost of these still-to-be-completed planes at about $6 billion, with more jaw-dropping losses expected.
We also found a story noting the 21st anniversary of the Transportation Security Administration on Nov. 19, and reporting big changes are coming in getting cleared for air travel.
The TSA was established in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and subsequent threats to air travelers’ safety, such as the foiled shoe bomber in 2001 and the 2006 attempt to detonate liquid explosives hidden in soda bottles on flights from England to North America.
Here’s the good news: Since 2019, TSA has been acquiring and deploying Computed Tomography X-ray systems, the same technology that hospitals use for patients and TSA employs on checked bags. The agency initially purchased 300 CT scanners and plans to expand its inventory by more than 1,230 machines. Airports have been installing the technology at a steady pace.
The three-dimensional machines allow security officers to electronically “poke around” your carry-on luggage, without opening your bag. Soon, the days of pulling out your laptop computer and putting it in a separate bin will be over.
The TSA hopes to get to a place where it no longer has to touch passengers and the technology still keeps us safe.
Sky Harbor in Phoenix is among the first airports where this new process will be attempted. Soon, travelers will scan their IDs themselves. The identification synchronizes with the airline booking information and informs the officer that the bearer of the ID is a ticketed passenger and is eligible to proceed through security. ID checking of the future could also entail a camera that snaps a photo of the passenger and matches the image of their face with their ID.
The long-term goal is to establish e-gates that allow passengers to pass through security as quickly and as painlessly as possible.
