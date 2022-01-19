We’re beginning to lose the definition of “real.”
Think about it for just a moment. We now live in a world where digital currency, not tangible coins or paper bills, are accepted to pay for foods, goods and services. Bitcoin, a virtual currency, is now accepted to pay for fast food in Norway and El Salvador. Financial experts predict it’s only a matter of time until the digital currency is universally accepted.
Tuesday, we learned that one of the world’s largest technology companies, Microsoft, will spend $69 billion to purchase a video game company, Activision Blizzard. The purchase will help Microsoft jump into the Metaverse, a virtual world where people are represented by avatars and can work, play and shop.
There may soon come a time when we log into a virtual world, order a meal at a virtual restaurant, then buy a favorite outfit at a virtual storefront, and both the meal and the clothing are delivered to the front door by a delivery service like Door Dash, UPS or FedEx.
We’ll pay for all of it with bitcoins.
• • •
We follow the price of soda, sort of like we follow the stock market. Good news usually results in stock prices going up. Bad news can bring a “bear” market.
For soda, it’s the Super Bowl. Every year as we get closer to the big game, the price of soda usually goes down. It also happens around other major media events, usually sports-related. Prices drop when the NCAA basketball tournament and March Madness take over the television, and sometimes when the NBA playoffs are nearing completion.
That’s in part why an article about a new marketing strategy raised an eyebrow this week.
Coca-Cola is unveiling a new look for flavored Coke products this month, and it has a new Coke variety coming in a few weeks. In the United States, new versions of Cherry Coke cans and bottles are magenta, with the white Coca-Cola logo emblazoned on the regular version and a black Coca-Cola logo on the Zero sugar version. The new Vanilla Coke cans and bottles are cream-colored, and the Cherry Vanilla flavor's new packaging is a mix of the two (heavy on the magenta).
Coke with zero caffeine as well as Coke with zero caffeine and no sugar also have new looks, keeping with these designs. The new packages will start to hit shelves in late January.
• • •
Former Buena High School basketball coach Dave Glasgow celebrated his 600th career win on Tuesday.
Glasgow, who returned to Coolidge two years ago and now coaches the boys basketball team, helped his charges secure a 65-60 overtime victory over Thatcher.
Glasgow led Sierra Vista Buena's basketball program for 16 years before returning to Coolidge in 2020. His Bears (17-2) are ranked No. 2 in 3A by The Arizona Republic, behind Holbrook.
Their only losses have come against Chandler Arizona College Prep (53-46) and 6A Maricopa (60-57).
"I have been fortunate to work with a lot of great people the last 29 years, both players and coaches," Glasgow told a sports reporter for The Arizona Republic after the game. "They all contributed to it."
