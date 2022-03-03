The pressing question, even if you’re not a baseball fan, is, “which side are you on?”
At best, the columnist on this side of the computer screen would be considered and “avid fan.” We watch the playoffs, follow the Diamondbacks and Brewers (hometown history), and tune in on lazy afternoons when we need to find something on television that will induce a nap.
Together with The Management, we agree that the best experience baseball has to offer is going to a game. Even when she insists we leave in the fifth inning with score tied.
Will the current lockout and labor dispute harm the game? Of course. The sport was already struggling compared to other entertainment options, not the least of which includes finding a good book to read. The game has been surpassed by generations of younger audiences who demand quick outcomes, less attention to detail and more action.
Yet, for all its foibles, baseball is still profitable. Last year the industry captured $11 billion (that's billion, with a “b”) in concessions, parking, merchandise and most of all, television and ticket sales. We don’t begrudge the people who are putting on the show. If anything, the owners compete among themselves for the honor of franchise success, and they take the risks on players and other aspects of the game.
On the other hand.
When does the equation turn from making a profit to taking advantage of player talent? Where is the “fair share” line drawn? We often see the outrageous contracts that the top Major League Baseball players sign and it’s natural to assume that similar salaries are paid to all those in uniform. In December, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen announced a $130 million, three-year deal with one of the top pitchers in the league, Max Scherzer. Not long after that deal, the Detroit Tigers announced a deal for shortstop Javier Baez that will pay him $140 million over six years. Hours after that, the Texas Rangers promoted a “$500 million middle-infield,” adding the salaries of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien together to feature their investment in the baseball team.
Don’t all baseball players make that kind of cash, playing a kid’s game?
The simple answer is “no,” most of the players do not make anywhere near that amount of money. The minimum MLB salary is $570,000, which we aren’t saying is “cheap,” but it’s certainly not outrageous. Most of the players are closer to the minimum salary than they are to the top salaries. It’s not unusual for orthopedic surgeons, lawyers, corporate accountants, CEOs and others who are the top of their respective profession to take home more than $500,000 a year.
In baseball, less than 11 in 100, or about 10.5%, of NCAA senior male baseball players will get drafted by a MLB team. Approximately 1 in 200, or approximately 0.5% of high school senior boys playing interscholastic baseball will eventually be drafted by a MLB team.
Considering the rarified talent that earns a spot on a major league roster, and the overall revenue that the game generates, we get an idea of why unionized baseball players are asking for higher pay for minimum contract players.
Still, this columnist is confounded and curious where to land on the question of “who is right, and who is wrong?”
In the end, the unfortunate reality is that both sides will lose if they lockout continues. Fans will turn to other forms of entertainment to satisfy their obsession.
After all, it’s just a game that kids play.
