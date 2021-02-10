Regardless of its success, we’re happy to see state lawmakers considering legislation that would designate Sierra Vista as the hummingbird capital of Arizona.
If adopted by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ducey, this initiative would add the petite avifauna to a list of more than 20 state symbols. State Rep. Gail Griffin is the primary sponsor of the bill, citing the goal of improving tourism as a primary reason for the effort.
Sierra Vista is home to the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory, which tracks hummingbirds along the San Pedro River corridor. Other hummingbird hot spots in the county include the Ash Canyon Bird Sanctuary and the historic San Pedro House.
Not that there is any lack of great spots to see a variety of birds in Cochise County.
Last month the Willcox Nature Association held its 28th annual “Wings Over Willcox” where it offered a “hybrid” festival that combined live tours with online presentations.
The event featured self-drive, small group tours at Lake Cochise in Willcox and Whitewater Draw near Elfrida.
“Birders,” as they are affectionately referred to, had an opportunity to get up close with Sandhill Cranes, which crowd the draw this time of year before continuing the migration north, passing through the Nebraska Platte River.
In January, the Arizona Department of Game and Fish reported 47,401 cranes with “nearly 20,000 reported at Whitewater Draw and another 4,000 roosting at Lake Cochise.”
That’s a lot of birds.
Two events are planned later this year that promise to bring bird enthusiasts to southeast Arizona from all over the world.
A “virtual spring fling,” is planned May 5 through May 8 by the people who put on the annual Southwest Wings birding and nature festival. The ongoing pandemic has caused the group to push the event online, featuring speakers and seminars on birds and bird watching.
The Southwest Wings annual event is Arizona’s oldest birding festival. It began offering trips in 1991. This is a premiere nature festival in Arizona, which is consistently voted one of the top five birding and nature festivals in the country.
In addition to the event in May, the group has a summer festival in August, with free programs, wildlife exhibits, vendors, guided trips and a keynote buffet.
More information is available online at: swwings.org
Our personal favorite is off the beaten path.
Beatty’s Guest Ranch in Miller Canyon is a birding hotspot for viewing hummingbirds. The ranch holds the one-day hummingbird species record with 14 species viewed. That record was set in 2002 and tied again, twice, in 2006. It’s also one of the best Huachuca Mountain locations for viewing warblers during the spring and fall migration.
Referring back to the effort aimed at helping Sierra Vista earn recognition as the state’s hummingbird capital, we are reminded of the annual banding program at the San Pedro House.
Banding takes place in April, May, July, August, and September. The greatest numbers of birds and diversity of species are usually present from early August through mid-September. Dates for banding sessions, workshops, and other activities are listed in a calendar of events at: sabo.org/activities/calendar/.
