Technology nerds are enjoying the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, participating in the annual conference online.
Look for headlines on new televisions with ultra-high resolution and measuring 80-inches or more, new robot vacuums that now disinfect as well as sweep, and new home gadgets that either automate your life or entertain.
Speaking of technology, there’s realistic hope in the not-too-distant future that it will be possible to catch a high-speed internet signal anywhere on the planet, including in Cochise County.
Rural residents know the significance of that statement and live with the difficulty of obtaining a decent connection on a regular basis. If you live outside of city lights, there’s a good chance your signal is wireless. That service is often spotty at best.
Right now, space is the new frontier.
Internet platforms being developed by Starlink, Swarm Technologies, Amazon and no less than 16 other companies all promise to provide affordable, high-speed access anywhere on the planet. These companies are utilizing “low orbit” satellites to make the connection.
“In the near future, it isn’t unreasonable to imagine this evolving satellite technology could put a distress beacon in every automobile, allow remote monitoring of wildlife in any environment on earth, and track your Amazon shipment—not just when it’s on a truck, but backward, all the way to the factory that produced it. And it could be done at a fraction of the cost of earlier satellite tracking systems,” writes the Wall Street Journal.
Developing access to high speed access in Cochise County will make the promise of online education a reality. We envision a future that allows students living in remote areas of the county to get online for class everyday.
At present, the difficulty of getting a reliable signal into the hinterlands of this region represents among the most difficult challenges facing local school districts.
We’re wondering what the future will be like — after the pandemic. Will you continue to wear a face mask, just to be careful, during flu season? Will “work from home” become a more common practice, changing the need to build big office buildings, large schools, and other traditional public venues? Will online shopping overtake “brick-and-mortar” sales, making it more difficult for local entrepreneurs to open local stores?
We’re at least six months from a significant portion of the population receiving the Covid-19 vaccination, but the implications of what life will be like when the pandemic is over are still far from decided. We’d like to hear from you on this one.
The closing of Outback Steakhouse in Sierra Vista is bad news for the city and its community development efforts. The restaurant terminated its 50 employees and locked its doors on Sunday. Add to the closing of the Outback, the long-term shut down of Golden Corral and IHOP and Sierra Vista is seeing first hand the economic impact of the pandemic.
