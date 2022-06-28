Nominations are now open for the Best of Cochise County annual awards contest.
If you have a business in mind, nominations will be accepted through Thursday, July 7, followed by voting from July 10 to July 24.
There are eight categories that local businesses from throughout the county can be selected as a “Best Of” award winner. Get information at the Herald/Review website, myheraldreview.com.
We’re beginning to notice the amount of money Cochise County is racking up in legal costs and settlements. Last week the county issued a press release announcing it reached a settlement on the dispute involving Sierra Vista attorney Chris Russell to the tune of about $52,000, not including the county’s legal expenses.
Now there’s word in a Herald/Review article published this week that two criminal retrials could cost county taxpayers more than $10,000.
Ouch! We already know every penny gets pinched by county officials who have a tradition of keeping tax rates low and local county government efficient. Pushing another $60K, or more, onto the expenditure budget is both unexpected and frustrating for county officials.
We were sad to see the Fresh restaurant announce its closing, effective Friday, July 1.
Owner and heartbeat of the business, Bill Conroy, will be changing his profession from restaurateur and business owner to teacher as he moves on.
It’s a sign of the times that his successful venture, which he fostered from a food truck to a mall location to its current spot in the Plaza Vista Mall, will close instead of being purchased by another entrepreneur. As Conroy indicated in an article authored by Dakota Croog in the Herald/Review, " … I think restaurants are difficult to run right now. They have been for a couple of years.”
The impact of the pandemic on Cochise County and specifically Sierra Vista can be measured by the number of restaurant closings we have witnessed since the start of plague. At least three eateries closed when people stopped going out to eat, including the IHOP, Golden Corral and Outback.
Recent closings now include Fresh and Tandem, neither of which can be directly connected to the pandemic but both of which endured the difficulties created by the dramatic change in our local economy.
Now, with inflation eating at everyone’s pocketbook and difficulties due to supply chain issues, we completely appreciate how hard it must be to own and operate a restaurant here, and everywhere.
We’re wondering if there is too much streaming content and the result is a collection of confusing and meaningless episodes.
Streaming content includes everything broadcast by HBO, Netflix, Prime, Paramount Plus, Disney Plus and others in the market.
First, there was a conversion from movies to series episodes. Now, these streaming services pitch storylines that promise meaningful excitement.
Except most of these stories don’t deliver. They end without real closure, in the hope that the series will be continued for another season, and often present confusing tales that take too long to tell.
We’re wondering if others are experiencing anything similar, or is this just another indication of the Andy Rooney Syndrome taking over this columnist.
Send us a note and tell us what you think.
