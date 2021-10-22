The “supply-chain” shortage is beginning to hit home.
Last week a friend complained that he stopped at a gas station in Sierra Vista and was told they were “out of gas.” He zipped to another local station, and most of the pumps were shut off. He went to the Walmart and was greeted by bare shelves in the food aisle and an extremely limited selection in the meat department.
Meanwhile, shipping containers are backed up waiting for ports off the coast of California, trucking companies are desperately trying to find more cross-country drivers and retailers can’t find people to work.
Theories on the causes of this “catastrophe” are as common as the cold. Some blame the pandemic, some point to liberal federal policies, some point to incessant consumer demand and some point to invisible aliens from outer space who are taking over the world (don’t take that one seriously, please).
Regardless of the cause, we will adapt and survive. After all, who really needs a “Grumpy Cat Wall Calendar,” (available on Amazon for $9.98). Who can’t live without a pair of “Chicken Leg Socks,” (also on Amazon for $6.98), and when was the last time you wore those “Goldfish-in-a-Bag” earrings (again, Amazon for $2.49 in four different colors)?
Those who are choosing to worry about this situation will fret that in America, it’s the start of the competitive shopping season. Most hard-core shoppers know this time of year for the highly organized and ruthless tradition of securing “just the right gift” for a favorite person, or tree, depending how they “identify.” The practice in pre-pandemic days involved spending even more time in front of a screen and shopping online to assure delivery of that gift to their doorstep before the holiday.
The supply-chain shortage makes this almost impossible. Items are frequently out of stock, or when they are offered, it will be weeks, even months until they can be shipped, and longer to find someone who will put the item on the doorstep.
It’s panic time for these people.
Others who choose to chill and enjoy relaxing will recognize an opportunity.
It’s time to shop local.
You may have heard of this practice while listening to grandpa tell stories in front of the fireplace. This is the delightful experience of walking through the door of a brick-and-mortar retailer and inspecting the goods that are for sale.
We’re not talking about Walmart, Target or any of the big-box retailers. Many of these outlets are suffering the same fate as online shoppers who can’t get products delivered at all, or in a timely fashion.
We’re talking about local shop owners who have invested in the community, pay wages to local employees, donate to local nonprofits and greet you with a warm “Hello!” when the door chime signals a new customer. We’re talking about business people who stand behind their product and accept your return if the purchase doesn’t go as expected.
We’re talking about store owners who stay up nights wondering whether their product arrangement is inviting. Whether the store smells good. What they can do to make your shopping experience more enjoyable.
For some, the scary side of this experience is intermingling with others. The advent of impersonal, online or frantic big-box shopping has limited our interaction with other humans (are these the aliens we referred to earlier?).
Casual conversation with others who are sharing the same, enjoyable experience of shopping at a local store can create memories you won’t forget and friendships that last forever.
It’s time to shop local, folks.
