We need more people steeped in a meaningful embrace of human kindness, like Jo and Shawn Eddington who run Jo’s Consignment, a non-profit consignment store in Bisbee, to help steer our worn world into a better place for every single one of us.
Or, at the very least, we should tear a page from the Eddington's playbook to learn how to impact our communities by paying what we do forward, even in the tiniest of efforts.
What the Eddingtons do is just short of remarkable. Instead of opening a for-profit business like almost every other entrepreneur in the world, they had a different plan — give back to an underserved community they cared deeply about by paying it forward every which way they could.
Empowered by a strong social conscience and an even stronger sense of commitment to community, the couple has donated $23,000 to three of Bisbee's underfunded nonprofit organizations while paying back nearly $125,000 to community members who consigned items to their store since they first opened their doors two years ago.
Without the help of their monthly contributions, organizations like the Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter, the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless and the Verhelst Recovery House would be scrambling to stay afloat.
This is their life's work, what they have devoted their starship to, and we not just applaud their lofty efforts, but it is also something we should attempt to emulate, or at least practice in any way, shape or form that we can.
We're not advocating turning one's house into a homeless shelter, nor are we jumping on a bandwagon and proclaiming private businesses should become non-profits.
But in an era where financial greed reigns supreme and amassing a surplus of wealth seems to define a generation chasing a holy grail of never-enough, the Eddington’s sense of reward is different. It doesn't fit into the traditional "success" box yet makes perfect sense to them and to the rest of Bisbee.
For the Eddingtons, the drive to do good in this world until you keep paying it forward every day of your life is so empowering that that direction is the only way they know how to go.
Will their efforts eradicate disease, corral inflation, find medical cures or reverse global warming?
Hardly.
But if it's changing how we go about making where we live better places by paying it forward everyday in some human endeavor like the Eddingtons, it seems to us that they've practically reinvented the wheel.
And that's not a bad place to start, especially if the wheel we've been turning for way too long seems to be going nowhere but around and around in circles.