It’s once again time for the Christmas Bird Count.
The annual event started Wednesday, Dec. 14, and continues through January 5.
Conducted entirely by volunteers, the Christmas Bird Count is the largest citizen science project in the world. It helps to track the health and well-being of bird populations and is vital to conservation efforts. Originating as an actual hunt in the 19th century, on Christmas Day in 1900 someone had the bright idea to stop killing the birds and instead just observe them.
Volunteers take part by counting birds for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the event and reporting their sightings online at www.birdcount.org. The data help researchers understand bird population trends across the continent, information that is critical for effective conservation.
There’s lots more information about the count at the audubon.org website.
***
Mayor-elect Clea McCaa is something of a celebrity on the local speaker circuit. In the past 30 days he has been invited to speak at several public gatherings, including the local Buffalo Soldiers chapter, the Southeastern Arizona Contractors Association (SACA), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and next Wednesday he will be meeting with a representative of Sen. Mark Kelly’s office.
McCaa has also been meeting with outgoing Mayor Rick Mueller on a regular basis, along with City Manager Chuck Potucek and other city staff, along with members of the city council.
Even though he hasn’t formally been sworn into office, the “new” mayor has already been busy learning the job and meeting those who he will be working with.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 12, 2023.
***
There’s a bit of a verbal tussle between the Santa Cruz Sheriff, David Hathaway, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this month Hathaway violated an unwritten courtesy among Sheriffs, when he tromped into Cochise County unannounced to check on the welfare of protesters objecting to the placement of shipping containers along the border with Mexico. Hathaway has been outspoken in his opposition to the placement of the containers and said publicly that anyone attempting to place the obstruction in his county will be arrested for illegal dumping.
The sheriff’s warning comes as contractors build a 10-mile border barrier in a southwestern region of Cochise County – within a few miles of the Santa Cruz County line.
We’re pretty sure Sheriff Dannels wouldn’t be welcomed in Santa Cruz County if he arrived unannounced to arrest a “load driver.”
***
You know you’ve got it good when you are subject to paying a “mansion tax.”
It’s the latest revenue-generating idea to come out of Los Angeles. Voters in the city of angels approved a measure last month to increase the “transfer tax” on property sales above $5 million.
Here’s the kicker: The increased tax is expected to generate not less than $600 million and could capture as much as $1 billion. The money is designated to help the homeless.
Already, the city’s affluent homeowners are exploring potential ways of avoiding the tax.
It’s set to take effect on April 1, 2023, and it’s already causing shock waves in the L.A. housing market. While some analysts say high-end transactions will remain highly profitable, others fear the tax will not only drive high-end developers elsewhere, but also discourage the construction of multifamily housing that it was meant to foster.
Since the tax only affects sales above $5 million, some homeowners are looking into splitting up their properties into smaller parcels with different ownership entities so they can avoid the tax altogether.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.