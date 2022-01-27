We’ve been curious about the recall petition circulated to kick Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd off the board.
The District 3 seat holder fell out favor with members of the county Republican Party last year when she routinely approved a multi-million-dollar federal grant to assist the county in its efforts to combat COVID-19. She recently voted against a similar grant offered by the state.
Her previous vote was enough to inspire a Huachuca City woman to file for a recall. Party members attending a meeting last August railed against the federal funds, expressing concerns that “security provisions” within the language of the grant could result in people who chose not to be vaccinated would be incarcerated.
State law provides 120 days to collect a sufficient number of signatures from registered voters within District 3 to accomplish a recall. If the petition is successful, the county would open the seat to candidates and stage a special election.
There were not enough signatures collected.
County Elections Director Lisa Marra reported this week the petition closed Jan. 21, and the filer failed to obtain the required 3,788 signatures needed to force a recall election. There were about 1,000 registered voters who did sign the petition.
Those behind the effort set up a website (recallpeggyjudd.com) and filled it with all sorts of misleading information. They attacked her compensation, even though that’s set by the state of Arizona and fellow Republican board member Tom Crosby is making the same amount of money. They also create the impression that Judd alone is implicated in a lawsuit against the entire county board involving the appointment of former Supervisor Pat Call to the Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace seat.
• • •
Apparently Arizonans love to smoke marijuana and gamble.
The state Department of Gaming recently reported wagers topped the $1 billion mark during the first three months of sports betting in Arizona. Recreational marijuana sales in the state reported similar success, with $1.2 billion in sales generated last year, contributing about $196 million in taxes to state coffers.
Tax revenue from gaming won’t be as profitable for the state in the near term. As part of the deal negotiated by Gov. Ducey with Native American tribes in Arizona, reduced tax collections and other incentives are part of the compact for the first year of the expanded gaming industry. Nonetheless, it’s new money for the state and contributes to the sizable budget surplus Arizona lawmakers are currently dealing with at the capital.
• • •
Lunch with Jeff Davenport, operations manager at Cochise Broadcasting, is always an adventure. A few weeks ago, while Jeff was hosting his fabulously popular Trivia Night at the Native Grill restaurant in Sierra Vista, an avid group of fans showed up with a “Jeff Davenport For Mayor” poster.
Though the poster was intended only as a compliment, the idea caught the attention of more than 6,000 Instagram followers, with many expressing their support for his candidacy.
The mayoral race is coming up in November and we expect lots of local interest in the contest. At this juncture, veteran City Council member Rachel Gray and local pastor and business owner Clea McCaa have been circulating nomination petitions to get in the race.
To be listed on the ballot will require almost 700 signatures from local registered voters. That’s a substantial number of supporters that need to sign on by June 13.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com