As recent bank meltdowns have invoked the specter of the 2008 financial crash and subsequent recession, there’s one lingering question on the minds of many.
“Is my money safe?”
That was essentially the question the Herald/Review posed to American Southwest Credit Union CEO/President Jay Williamson, who spoke with us for a detailed story featured in today’s issue.
The takeaway? The easiest way to keep your money safe is to keep it local.
No, we don’t mean stuffing your cash under your mattress, or burying it in a chest in the Dragoon Mountains. The best way to keep your money safe is with a community bank or credit union.
The reasons for this are many, as Williamson illustrates in today’s article, but the crux of it is this: community banks and credit unions don’t take big risks with your money, they have plenty of capital, and the majority of their business and customers are also local.
All of that taken together means that if you want a safe place to keep your funds while also empowering local businesses and lenders, your first stop should be an institution with roots and connections to your community.
That way, you can ensure your hard-earned finances are secure while also investing in the place you live, which is a win-win for everyone involved.
• • •
A longtime curiosity of Cochise County is set to be demolished soon.
A request for proposal states the county “will be accepting submissions (for) Removal of Church and Dome of the Miracle Valley Bible College, located at 9229 E. Miracle Valley Loop, Hereford, AZ, 85615.”
Anyone making the drive along State Route 92 over the years has seen the abandoned structure near the Dollar General and down the road from Palominas Elementary School. But not everyone is familiar with the tragic history associated with the site.
The “Miracle Valley Shootout” in October 1982 resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries, and was revisited in a Herald/Review article in 2021. Here’s an excerpt:
“The deadly battle — in which hundreds of rounds of ammunition were fired — followed months of strained racial relations between more than 300 Black Pentacostal cult members primarily from Chicago and local residents. It triggered an FBI investigation and a fact-finding visit by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who accused the Sheriff’s department of excessive force, claiming white deputies shot church members in the back during the riot, killing them.”
Even though the shootout occurred across the highway from the Bible College, the connection between the two has preserved to this day.
While the last visible remnants of that deadly day more than 40 years ago will soon be erased, its impact on the community will remain long after the dome is demolished.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com