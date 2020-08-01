When is a penny worth more than a penny?
When there’s a shortage of coins.
Amid all the calamity caused by the pandemic, a shortage of the metals that jingle in your pocket is one of the challenges facing the U.S. right now.
We don’t have enough pennies in circulation, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
A spokesman for the federal agency told the Wall Street Journal in June that banks are down by approximately 50 percent in year-over-year “coin volume” since the start of the pandemic in March. Although production of coins has been curtailed, demand has been rising as the nation reopens, which has led to the shortage, the Fed said.
As the economy feels the effects of the recession resulting from the coronavirus, there is a greater demand for currency and less credit availability. Households and others seek to hold more physical money in case of problems accessing banks or cash machines.
Many people toss their spare change in containers, eventually using the money for something special — a gift, a trip or some other highlight.
Now, with a shortage of coins and the lack of currency circulating through the economy, that change jar has more perceived value!
An obituary published last month in the Arizona Republic has gained national notoriety. That’s not unusual if it’s a prominent statesman, a famous athlete or entertainer, or some other celebrity.
This wasn’t.
This was Mark Anthony Urquiza, who was 65, of Maryvale, Arizona.
His daughter, Kristin Urquiza, used the obituary as a political statement, blaming state and federal leaders. “His death,” she wrote, “is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.”
The obituary drew attention from around the state and the country. The “Today” show, The Washington Post, NPR and others published articles on the commentary.
For the record, we’re not in favor of using the obituaries as a commentary. It’s paid space, and the sponsor has the freedom to say almost anything, but bearing the bitterness of the day on the last memories of a lifetime doesn’t seem to honor those who have died.
A friend of the column passed along a July 5 article published in Business Insider, A leading-edge research firm focused on “digital transformation.”
The online article ranks Sierra Vista as one of the 17 best cities in the Western U.S. to live in after the pandemic.
Sierra Vista ranks No. 13.
“Sierra Vista has the sixth-lowest population density of all U.S. metro areas at 20.3 people per square mile. Of the metro areas in the West region of the U.S., Sierra Vista has the ninth-highest share of jobs that could be done from home at 41.1 percent. This is also one of the highest shares among all U.S. metro areas. This metro area also has the third-lowest cost of living among metro areas in the West, 11.2 percent lower than the national average,” the online article states.
Logan, Utah ranked No. 1, and Santa Fe, New Mexico ranked No. 17.
