We were quickly reminded that Spirit Halloween, the seasonal costume shop now located in the former Sears store at The Mall in Sierra Vista, was in the community last year. Sunday’s column incorrectly stated that the specialty shop skipped opening a store, due probably to the pandemic in 2020.
Not true, reminded an avid fan of Halloween. The store was located in the ACE Hardware plaza, next to Harbor Freight, the past two years.
The column encouraged residents who have not recently visited the mall, to take a look at the new stores and food vendors at the property, including Spirit Halloween.
• • •
We’re keeping an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases in Cochise County. Comparatively speaking, reports of daily infections and hospitalizations are far below what we are witnessing elsewhere.
Friday, Aug. 20, the county reported eight new cases and one hospitalization, compared to more than 3,000 new cases statewide, with just over 1,800 admitted to the hospital. For the entire week from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20, the county reported 138 new cases and just the one hospitalization.
That doesn’t necessarily mean we’re “safer” here compared to other places. Of course you are more likely to be exposed to the virus, and the delta variant, in urban areas where there are more people. Going to stores, attending public events or any activity that gathers large numbers of people will increase the chances of catching the virus. In Cochise County, where there is a population density of about 20 people per square mile, the chance of contracting the contagion is less than in Tucson where there are 2,330 people per square mile.
While our chances are lower, it doesn’t mean we are immune. Even if you have been vaccinated, it’s still a good idea to mask up if you’re entering a crowded venue. Keep practicing social distancing and be mindful of what you touch if you have concerns about contracting the coronavirus. Make sure to wash your hands frequently, and for a longer period of time.
COVID-19 and the pandemic are not over. Now there’s talk of the need for a third dose of the vaccine to improve your chances of staying healthy.
Unfortunately, until this virus is long gone, we will most likely be practicing these protocols if we want to avoid the virus.
• • •
We were not as fanatical as some, but we loved Topps baseball cards growing up. There was something special about purchasing a pack for less than a quarter, cracking it open, chewing the bubble gum and inspecting the player cards.
We would trade the cards, talk about who scored which prize deal, and shame anyone who thought Jim Palmer’s card was half as valuable as Hank Aaron.
That era will officially come to an end in 2025.
Topps Co., which has ruled the trading-card world since the 1950s, lost its exclusive agreement to publish and circulate cards last week. A new, online sports-merchandise retailer, Fanatics Inc., will take over the market after negotiating deals with Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Basketball Association, and the players’ union for all three sports.
Trading cards will now become more expensive and probably more exclusive, putting an end to an era that ignited fandom for generations.
Got Something to Say? Send Your Email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com