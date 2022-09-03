Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

If snacks are part of your holiday weekend, a recent national poll says Cheetos are the favored indulgence in Arizona.

The survey company Wise Voter, founded in 2020 by Ben Kaplan, recently polled snack-eaters across America to determine the favorite snack for each of these United States. Arizona was one of just five states that listed Cheetos as the snack of choice, with most of America favoring Doritos, followed by M&Ms.