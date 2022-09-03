If snacks are part of your holiday weekend, a recent national poll says Cheetos are the favored indulgence in Arizona.
The survey company Wise Voter, founded in 2020 by Ben Kaplan, recently polled snack-eaters across America to determine the favorite snack for each of these United States. Arizona was one of just five states that listed Cheetos as the snack of choice, with most of America favoring Doritos, followed by M&Ms.
Snacking boomed during the pandemic, increasing 13% in 2022 as most Americans admitted reaching for the pantry treat at least twice a day. Almost one-quarter of the country confessed to snacking three times a day.
We inspired Kathy Rose to send us a note on last week’s column on The Mall at Sierra Vista. A fellow reader indicated a better use for the empty Sears building might be incentivizing WinCo, an employee-owned national food store chain, to take over the massive space on the south end of the mall.
“We love the idea of a WinCo grocery in the old Sears store at the mall,” writes Ms. Rose. “What can we do to encourage and lure them to Sierra Vista?”
Send us a note if you have an idea on how to accomplish this idea, we would love to hear it.
• • •
Talking to one of the numerous candidates for an elected office in the city of Sierra Vista last month brought out a surprising revelation.
This candidate related that while knocking on doors, one resident quickly noted that among the campaign promises she had heard was, if elected, the city would get a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.
“Wha?” said the candidate.
“Yeah, that’s what I heard. My daughter told me that kids at school were talking about it,” said the resident.
Needless to say the candidate quickly indicated that wasn’t part of the campaign and nothing was suggested or promised.
• • •
It does beg the question of what Sierra Vista needs to do to encourage absentee landlords to fill or sell their property in the city.
We’ve heard of local business owners who have approached real estate representatives for several of the vacant restaurant properties, only to be turned away by outrageous prices. More than $1 million to purchase, or $25,000 a month to lease, the former Outback restaurant building at the Food City plaza. Double that sale price for the old Golden Corral.
There must be some financial advantage for the owners of these properties that encourages them to demand outrageous purchase prices, rather than fill the vacancy with a prosperous business.
It reminds us of that once-popular single-panel newspaper comic strip titled “There Oughta Be a Law!,” which illustrated the absurdities, frustrations, and hypocrisies of everyday life. In this case, out-of-town property owners who only have their own commercial interests in mind and not what benefits the community are choosing to keep their vacant spaces empty rather than occupied.
City officials face the same frustration in trying to redevelop the West End.