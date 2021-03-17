It would be bad manners to ignore the Irish in today’s column.
Though Cochise County isn’t known for “Wearin’ O’ the Green,” there is a connection to Ireland and the Irish in our community.
A quick search on Wikipedia informs us that almost 12 percent of the county’s population in the 2010 census claimed Irish heritage, and we found references to the Irish Mag mine in 1902 near Warren outside of Bisbee.
The Mag was the first Calumet & Arizona mine with over 1.5 million tons of ore produced during its lifecycle.
The great thing about today, March 17, however, is that we are all allowed to be Irish. Celebrations and “pub crawls” are planned all over Arizona to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day.
You can join simply by wearing a little bit of green, and doing your best imitation of an Irish accent!
We’re pleased that Willcox is doing something about the local cemetery. Last month members of the City Council agreed on the need for an ad-hoc committee to begin the process of cleaning up and landscaping the property.
Willcox residents are deservedly proud of their community. The city has a remarkable history and residents who genuinely care about the welfare of their neighbors and neighborhood. Recent efforts under the direction of City Manager Caleb Blaschke and Council members led by Mayor Mike Laws have repaved several local streets, considered annexation of properties adjoining the city, and created a local shuttle service. The community has a newly-reorganized — and enthusiastic — Chamber of Commerce and is making strong efforts to define itself as a destination for tourists.
Improving the cemetery is consistent with a community-wide initiative to improve Willcox. Something similar happened recently in Sierra Vista where the city and local residents worked to revive the Settlers’ Cemetery in Fry Townsite on the West End.
Father Greg Adolph was the “face” of the effort, conducting an annual ceremony on All Saints Day — the day after Halloween — at the historic cemetery.
His message was everlasting. We must never forget those who came before us and we must honor their lives.
Today, thanks to the ongoing work by the Knights of Columbus, Peter and “Hank” Huskings, other volunteers and the City of Sierra Vista, the Fry Townsite cemetery stretches from Sixth to Seventh streets and is being improved with financial contributions from the community.
Maintaining cemeteries may seem like a low priority when we think of the vast needs for public services where we live. We need a great police department, we need a great fire department, we have to have smooth streets, and well-maintained sanitary systems are essential.
Despite all those necessary services, we must never forget to maintain our local cemeteries. A community that takes care of its cemeteries, is a community with a positive civic conscious.
