Thank you to Leonard Taylor who corrected our column from last week.
He writes: “In the Wednesday, May 26 “Good Morning” column, it was stated that the pipeline from the Huachucas to Tombstone is the longest in the nation, at 27 miles. However, Tacoma, Washington, completed a 43-mile long gravity-fed pipeline in 1913. Portland, Oregon uses a 30-mile gravity-fed pipeline, and also generates electricity with the flow. The Second Los Angeles Aquaduct uses pipeline and canals to transport water 137 miles, using only gravity.”
Mr. Taylor later corrected his statement to note: “ … the Portland pipeline is only 24 miles long (first used in 1895).”
Next week will be the 10th anniversary of the Monument Fire in the Hereford, Palominas and Sierra Vista area.
It’s already the 10th anniversary of the Horseshoe Two Fire, which started on May 8 and consumed almost 10 times as much acreage. The fire erupted on the east side of the Chiricahua Mountains near the Cochise County community of Portal and ultimately burned about 223,000 acres, including portions of the Chiricahua National Monument.
The Monument fire burned about 29,000 acres, including a significant portion of the Coronado National Monument.
What made the Monument more devastating was the destruction of about 40 homes and the forced evacuation of several hundred people, pets and livestock. Finding places for people who fled their homes, fields for displaced horses and other livestock was an ongoing challenge during the weeks that firefighters battled the blaze.
The valiant and never-ending efforts of local firefighters during the summer of 2011 will never be forgotten and will always be appreciated.
We’re excited to see what happens next with King’s Court, the tennis facility in Sierra Vista. Donated to the city in 2012, the building has been vacant for years and the courts have seen limited use from local enthusiasts of the sport.
Last month city officials announced the property has been purchased by an organization based in Canada, doing business as “The Supreme Court.”
We did a little digging on the group and learned it makes playing the sport fun.
To quote the website: “We are a beach volley vibe in a tennis setting. We are a music playing, fun-loving, entertaining atmosphere that offers programming and pricing for true tennis players!”
Anyone familiar with the history of King’s Court remembers that it was a rock’n’ place in the 2000s, offering great tennis, great food, a pool to get cool and a great place to watch sports.
The Supreme Court is under the direction of Alastair Millar, a tennis professional, who has traveled the world coaching athletes at all levels.
In his off time, according to his online profile, Millar “ … enjoys bubble baths, longs walk on the beach and is an advocate of napping and sleep in general.”
It’s an exciting development for the entire area. Millar’s reputation, his success in the development of tennis facilities in Canada and elsewhere, and his stated enthusiasm for Sierra Vista could change the face of the sport in our community.
