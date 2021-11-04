A great opportunity to show your support for “the boys and girls in blue” happens tomorrow at Events 165, located on Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista.
Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through 1 p.m., the event joins local law enforcement with community members for a weekend of reconciliation and resolution. National Faith and Blue Weekend is a collaborative effort to build bridges and break biases.
Locally the effort has been organized by Sierra Vista 1st Church of God in Christ, pastored by Chaplin Clea McCaa, and the Sierra Vista Police Department, under the direction of Chief Adam Thrasher.
At the heart of this initiative is the reinforcement of connections between law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve through the reach of houses of worship. There is no resource that can match the depth of the faith community in facilitating productive engagement with law enforcement, which is needed now more than ever.
Events 165 is located at 161-A Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. For information, navigate to the website faithandblue.org.
• • •
This is also the weekend for the ninth annual Cochise County Sheriff Charity Ride.
That event will roll out of the parking lot at Lawley Nissan dealership around 9 a.m., with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Though the event has numerous local sponsors, the “named” sponsors for the event are the American Southwest Credit Union and Lawley car dealerships.
Last year, despite the pandemic, about 500 people participated, riding everything from motorcycles to all-terrain-vehicles.
The event begins with a “Display of Support,” which even those not participating can enjoy. After checking in, all riders are invited to participate in the display of support for Cochise County law enforcement and show their pride for America by riding down Fry Boulevard.
• • •
An organized “gang” of local youths commit a series of aggravated robberies, accosting trick-or-treaters during their traditional candy collection and stealing their stash?
What has the world come to?
As serious and unfortunate as this incident is, we shouldn’t panic. Was it a stupid act? Certainly. Was it traumatizing for the young victims, one of whom was apparently injured? Of course. Should we worry that this behavior has infested our youth and more needs to be done to educate and discipline our kids? Probably an overreaction.
Halloween has been a challenge for generations. Most of us have fond memories of tossing on a bed sheet, cutting a couple of holes for our eyes, and walking to the neighbor’s doorstep to collect our candy.
But there have always been problems.
News reports of razor blades being inserted into apples, candy laced with a hallucinogen or kids in dark costumes getting injured by cars are unfortunate but familiar story lines. It’s one of the reasons that celebrations turned tame, and communities began to sponsor centralized events in parks or other common areas. For years shopping malls offered security for parents and fun for kids by enticing costume-wearing characters to stop at each store and collect their candy. Local churches in Cochise County are now traditionally hosting “Trunk-or-Treat” events, where kids get their annual stash at a parking lot where patrons hand out candy.
The actions by this “gang of five” is truly disappointing, and we appreciate the parent who called in and wanted to publish an apology to the victims and the parents of the victims.
Let’s not make more of it, than it is, however. Those involved in this incident of idiocy are getting punished.