Cochise County should consider hosting a Super Bowl.
Yes, Loveless Field in Sierra Vista might be a bit small. Sure, even with all the hotel rooms available in Willcox, it might be difficult to find room for all the fans. And we can’t deny that locals will be annoyed when the thousands flock to this corner of Arizona and crowd our restaurants, drive like crazy people and hog the best parking spots.
All those headaches might be worth the trouble.
Glendale, which will host the big game on Feb. 12, is expecting the tax revenue generated from those who attend and everyone else will be in the multi-millions.
Here’s what the Arizona Republic is reporting:
“Hosting a Super Bowl brings measurable economic benefit to cities throughout the region. According to city of Scottsdale documents, when the Super Bowl was in Glendale in 2015, Scottsdale saw a $1.69 million increase in tax revenue for the month of January over the previous January. In 2023, according to Scottsdale documents, the city is anticipating a $1.63 million boost in tax revenue.”
Communities in Cochise County could expect something similar. Willcox might capture a clean $1 million from people who come during the week of The Big Game and choose to visit the Rex Allen Museum or see a movie in the historic Willcox theater. Benson would easily generate more than $1 million for its railroad attractions and Bisbee would explode with money from tourists eager to enjoy shopping in its “Old Bisbee” district.
Tombstone would be packed, especially if the Dallas Cowboys make it to the final playoff game, and Douglas and Sierra Vista would provide lots of food and fun at local restaurants.
Before we get too excited, however, let’s remember there is some public cost involved in this effort. Glendale has ponied up and expects to spend about $4 million for additional public safety, code enforcement for building safety and vendor licensing, traffic control and other city roles. The city also contributed $1 million to the Super Bowl “host” committee, which stages events during football’s premiere event week.
• • •
We read with interest an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal on the idea that the widespread adoption of electric vehicles is still at least a few years off, probably more like a decade.
In Buffalo, New York, for example, the recent cold snap reduced the mileage drivers of electric vehicles could expect by more than 50%. If your car has an expected mileage of more than 250 miles, cold temperatures in Buffalo reduced the battery to a mere 135 miles.
Charging stations in rural areas, like Cochise County would more than likely be unprofitable due to the low volume of traffic. Arizona says “private businesses may build and operate a station if a grant pays for the first five years of operations and maintenance” but might abandon the project if it later proves unprofitable.
There are also questions on the capacity of the electric grid across the nation. The “not-mentioned” truth is that most states, including our own, are not built to handle the number of charging stations being mandated by the federal Department of Transportation. The goal is at least one charging station every 50 miles.
For now, and the immediate future, electric vehicles are a good idea if your lifestyle, work demands and personal preferences fit with the various models that are being offered.
Until then, don’t forget how to change your oil, or jumpstart a dead battery.