A discussion on Facebook involving the nearly-completed renovation of Fry Boulevard west of Carmichael Avenue has to be frustrating for city of Sierra Vista officials.
Negative comments dominated the hundreds of posts on the “Chit Chat Sierra Vista” group throughout the week. People complaining about the lack of a stoplight at the intersection with North Avenue. Others complaining that there is no turn lane, and traffic is narrowed to two lanes from four. Still others complaining that the work wasn’t needed and offered just another example that city taxpayers are paying too much.
The frustration for city officials must be focused on all the effort that went into planning and finding funding for this project. The multi-million-dollar renovation is more than 90% funded by state and federal sources and planning for this project has been years in the making, with ample opportunity for public input along the way.
• • •
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Sierra Vista Youth Council No. 1706 will host an open house and recruitment event on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Sierra Vista Dream Center, 100 W. Nelson Drive.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
All youth and their parents are invited to come out to learn about the NAACP Youth Development Program. For information contact Anthony Isom at 520-249-3113, email naacpsierravista@gmail.com.
• • •
One of the wonders of the modern age is the ability to “stream” television shows by the episode. Recently, we’ve been caught up in Victorian-era programs that capture what life was like in the refined society after 1820 and into the early 1900s.
What is striking is the civility. The formal and expected ways that people behaved, the language they used and the way they dressed.
That’s why we’re excited to see what Cochise College will present at seminars planned during each of the next three months.
The college is planning an in-person and online public discussion on civility.
To quote the description of the first session: “Civil discourse is a vitally important skill and the foundation on which our country was built. How can we ensure civility prevails as a societal moral standard during an era of digital insults and political division? Join us at this event to learn how we can collectively strive to respect differing points of view. Panel members include community leaders and educators.”
This is great news for our community. At last, here is an opportunity for people to learn how they can disagree, express themselves and make their point without insulting, using foul language or resorting to other negative ways to convey their opinion.
The first session begins Feb. 22 on the Douglas campus, with a second session planned Feb. 24 on the Sierra Vista campus. Similar sessions are planned in March and April. All of the sessions can be attended online.
For information on the event, including how to attend “virtually,” visit the Cochise College events calendar at cochise.edu/events.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.