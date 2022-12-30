We take the opportunity to look forward, not back, on New Year’s Day. The time for “best of” ended last night when the clock struck the midnight hour. This morning, it’s all about what will happen in 2023.
For that, we turn to the master of future-looking, Nostradamus.
This 16th century French philosopher is credited by his legion of devotees with predicting the rise of Hitler, the moon landing, 9/11 and the pandemic, among other dark forecasts. For the coming year he doesn’t get any brighter in his outlook, anticipating World War III, global warming that will kill most of the fish in the Black Sea and a meteor that will destroy Buckingham Palace.
Nostradamus is known as the “Prophet of Doom,” and it’s thought that his negative view of the future, related in his famed book “Les Propheties,” was in part influenced by the death of his wife and family, probably due to the plague.
Take heart, there are lots of positive things that will happen in the new year, despite the scary prophesies anticipated more than four centuries ago.
• • •
For example, in Willcox we anticipate the start of a more than $2 million renovation and new construction project that will create an arts and heritage center on Railroad Avenue, the city’s main entertainment throughfare.
Gayle Berry, executive director of Willcox Theater and Arts, reports that a federal grant totaling almost $1.7 million has taken the organization to the brink of the funding needed to complete the project.
When it’s finished, patrons will have an opportunity to learn and enjoy interactive displays and museum-quality exhibits relating the history of ranching and the role Willcox played in settling the wild West.
This is the culmination of a decade of community dedication and work toward the goal of building tourism and renovating the city’s premiere avenue.
WTA started in 2012 with a community effort to renovate and preserve Willcox’s movie theater. Achieving that goal in 2013, WTA has flourished to become the heart of the city’s arts, cultural and heritage communities.
WTA offers first-run movies, a live performance series, a wide variety of arts and crafts workshops, STEAM activities for youth and creative aging activities for seniors. While serving residents and visitors of all ages with arts education, creation and engagement opportunities WTA has preserved and renovated three historic downtown buildings.
“The Center of Art and Heritage — which will be the name of the new venue when it’s finished — continues WTA’s momentum in serving Cochise County residents, providing extensive opportunities for all ages and interests to learn, experience and participate in the arts, preserving our heritage for future generations in unique and innovative ways and helping downtown Willcox be an attractive destination to complement the other great activities offered in this community for residents and visitors alike,” Berry said in a recent news release on the center.
• • •
We’re also looking forward to the official swearing in and following reception for our “new” council members on Jan. 12 at the Sierra Vista Public Library.
The reception will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in the Mona Bishop room at the library and the ceremony follows in the council chambers in City Hall at 5 p.m.
Those being honored include the new mayor, Clea McCaa, reelected council members William Benning, Mark Rodriguez and Carolyn Umphrey, and appointed council member Marta Messmer.
Congratulations to the candidates and let the new era in Sierra Vista governing begin!
