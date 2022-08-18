Ned Letto was just doing what he usually does.
Something to benefit the community.
Now in his 80s, Ned has been an active law enforcement volunteer and a longtime member of the Court Appointed Special Advocate Council. He also volunteered his time as a CASA for 13 years, assuring the welfare of kids enrolled in the Arizona Department of Child Welfare for one reason or another.
Recently Ned received a call from Long Realty, a local realtor in the area, indicating that its employees had collected pajamas for needy children. The donation drive collected lots of new and lightly-used bedtime wear for kids who might otherwise go to bed in their underwear or other clothing.
Ned’s role with the CASA Council doesn’t put him in direct contact with kids. The Council supports the CASAs who work with kids, but it doesn’t have relationships with the children who are enrolled in the care of DCS.
It wasn’t a problem for Ned. He reached out to the Blake Foundation, which directed him to Aviva Children’s Services in Sierra Vista, and the pajamas were promptly delivered. Aviva responds to the needs of children in foster care by providing programs and resources to enhance their self-esteem and well-being as well as supplying necessity items such as clothing, shoes, blankets and personal care items.
Of course, before delivery, Ned separated out all of the pajamas — there were more than 70 pairs — and put them in plastic bags, marked with the size.
It’s a good news story thanks to the employees at Long Real Estate, Ned Letto and the Aviva Children’s Foundation.
• • •
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels reported Tuesday that local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were “overwhelmed” on Sunday night.
He hinted that it is a new tactic being utilized by smugglers.
“There were more load cars than we could deal with,” Dannels said. “It wouldn’t have mattered how many deputies we had out there, the number of people crossing the border and loading into cars was too much to handle."
The idea of flooding an area with the idea that some might not complete the crossing but enough will is a bit disturbing for local law enforcement.
In a separate discussion with another deputy, he reported high-speed chases are an almost daily occurrence and law enforcement is actively concerned for public safety.
“We try to make the stop well before a populated area, just to avoid something bad happening in areas where there are lots of people and lots of traffic.”
He urged motorists to be extra aware, and extra cautious when they are driving, especially in the Bisbee area.
“It’s crazy right now, and you have to be careful because it can happen in an instant.”
• • •
Today is National Potato Day.
According to the International Potato Center, more than 4,000 varieties of potatoes grow around the world. Not only that, but they also come in a variety of beautiful colors and sizes. This starchy carbohydrate comes with no fat or cholesterol and is loaded with Vitamin C and potassium. Depending on your dietary needs and how you prepare your potatoes, this vegetable offers what many are looking for. However, with 26 grams of carbohydrates, it’s a no-no in a low-carb lifestyle.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com