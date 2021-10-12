We have something special in Mark Levy.
Last week the Herald/Review photographer took home three awards in the annual Arizona Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. His feature photo layout was a first-place prize winner, and he captured two third-place honors for his news photography and for journalistic achievement.
It should be noted that not every newspaper has a photographer. As the industry has changed, the new mantra in the newsroom equips reporters with cameras. Those who are covering a story are often responsible for snapping a photo or two, as well. It’s the same for many small television stations, which expect their reporters will provide video or otherwise help in the production of a story.
Levy is skilled as a photographer and he has filled the reporter role on occasion at the Herald/Review. His talent behind the lens has consistently earned distinction at the state, even the national level, and he’s a familiar figure to anyone who has attended a local car show, Art in the Park, a local sporting event, or other news-worthy event.
Levy has the been the photographer at the Herald/Review through generations of newsrooms, he’s worked for numerous editors and his collection of outstanding photographs is in itself a visual history of Cochise County and the community.
• • •
If it is at all possible, there is an urgent need at the Nancy J. Brua Care Center in Sierra Vista that requires a few willing souls to adopt a pet. Since June, the shelter has been weathering a startling increase in the number of pets that have been brought to the 12,500-square-foot facility on State Route 90. Arleen Garcia, shelter manager for more than 13 years, says there is no more room to put unwanted pets.
Herald/Review reporter R.J. Cohn’s story in Sunday’s edition said it best: “Despite running summer-long special adoption rates that pared the cost from $75 to $50, Garcia said the facility is simply not able to find enough homes for unwanted pets. The adoption fee includes sterilization, microchip, rabies vaccine, vet exam and a fecal test.”
Garcia desperately wants to continue the shelter’s record for not having to euthanize an animal for lack of space since 2015. That’s an outcome she wants to avoid at all costs. And because of that, she’s reaching out to the community for any boarding facilities in the area willing to temporarily help.
And to residents who would be willing to share the love and affection that only a pet can bring, consider making room in your home. Located at 6799 E. State Route 90, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. It can be reached at 520-458-4151.
• • •
Fifty years goes by pretty quick. At least, it seems that way when you consider the Army Intelligence Center at Fort Huachuca.
The center celebrated its birthday last week, complete with cake and proclamations from Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
Today, USAICoE includes 81 active and reserve component courses. Fort Huachuca also has 33 ranges and training areas, said Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, fort commanding general. The installation also controls its own air space, which is almost 1,000 square miles.
