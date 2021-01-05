We were a bit surprised at the reader response to last week’s column on our decision to “cut the cord” on network television.
Tracy Rocco writes: “You will not miss the network television product."
“We stream television via Sparklight for $91 monthly WiFi on a Roky device that cost about $100 and is now about four years old. We require WiFi for other artistic and creative pursuits so we would have to pay for WiFi regardless of television choice. We purchase our MLB and NHL season packages annually directly from MLB and NHL for about $250 total annual cost… We purchase Netflix for about $144 annually.
“We watch random free programming on the YouTube and many other free channels, including college sports. We recently purchased Amazon Prime for one year at $120 to see if we like it or not in 2021.
“So for actual television watching this year, including all the sports we enjoy — we pay about $514 annually which breaks down to about $43 monthly. With an even split with my roommate — it comes to less than $25 monthly.
“So much better than live network television as we mostly recorded the programs/games and watched them later anyway so as to fast-forward through the commercials.
“So we know you will never miss the traditional television programming that requires so much funding and delivers a terrible product.”
An echo from Joan, who writes: “It is possible, in Sierra Vista, to receive the NBC channel that broadcasts from Tucson using the modern day version of "rabbit ears" (a flat, indoor antenna for your TV for about $25). Lester Holt's evening news program is very good."
“The best deal anywhere is the public library. Sierra Vista's is outstanding. The Cochise County library system is excellent. Besides countless books to check out (hardcover, softcover, audio, and digital), there are games, videos (movies, TV shows, documentaries, etc.), magazines, bicycles, and much more to check out. Free! The video, book, etc., collections include recent titles. Over the holidays, this person checked out the following videos - the second season of Amazon Prime's Jack Ryan, 1917, Rainy Day in New York, Words On Bathroom Walls. Free.”
Apparently life does go on after live TV ends… who’da thunk it!
***
We are fascinated by the recently-released federal report that details the most dangerous places to live in the United States.
The rankings are based on natural disasters, not crime. Despite that distinction, our nation’s largest cities are still near the top of the “most dangerous” list. For example, Oklahoma is twice as likely to get tornadoes as New York City, but the damage potential is much higher in New York because there are 20 times the people and nearly 20 times the property value at risk, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Using this scale, Cochise County may be more likely to experience a serious wildfire, but an incident of comparable size would be considered “more dangerous” in Los Angeles.
We’re reminded of 2011 when an ice storm wracked the region in February and the Monument and Horseshoe fires destroyed thousands of acres.
What’s the worst natural disaster you ever experienced?
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com