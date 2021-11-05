We can always dream, right?
With Halloween now clearly in the rear view mirror, it's time to start shopping for the upcoming holiday celebrations. This is especially true this year due to clogs in the global supply chain and new shipping deadlines recently announced by the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and other package delivery services.
"If you're shipping holiday cards and gifts for Hanukkah (Nov. 28–Dec. 6), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26–Jan. 1), or other holiday traditions, find the USPS recommended domestic, international, and military deadlines in these tables," states the post office website at usps.com. "The earlier you send, the better: Don’t delay, mail and ship today!"
In general terms for the continental United States, the deadline for "retail ground" is about 10 days prior to your desired date of arrival. If you're sending a package to someone overseas, it can be as early as Nov. 29 or as "late" as Dec. 6, depending on where the package is being delivered.
In any case, you get the idea. We'd better get after the task of shopping today, rather than procrastinate and fail, tomorrow.
So that just leaves what to buy.
Thankfully, we can again turn to the World Wide Web for a few helpful tips. This is where dreaming enters the picture.
We start lavishly.
If you're gifting to an East Coaster or Midwesterner, odds are they have some brutal winters. Canada Goose Ellison Packable Down Jackets are known for packing in the heat to keep the wearer nice and toasty. Unlike other winter jackets, this one has underarm gussets to increase mobility so nobody will feel like a stuffed sausage.
A mere $695.
Looking for something a bit more stylish and convenient? Consider the Saint Laurent Medium LouLou Chain Bag, which are all the rage with " ... online influencers." These seasonal carry-alls are a steal at just $2,450.
Other expensive ideas are listed at purewow.com, including "Lug Sole Chelsea Boots," for just $1,120.
Neiman Marcus has established a reputation for its "luxury" shopping department and doesn't disappoint this holiday season.
"The 2021 Fantasy Gifts were curated with a focus on celebrating family, traditions, togetherness, and a desire to shift toward a more sustainable lifestyle," Neiman Marcus said in its press release.
Apparently all those characteristics can be purchased, beginning with the Barrett-Jackson edition of the 2022 GMC Hummer electric vehicle for $285,000.
Or you could "settle" for the Mughal heart diamond, which is a 30.86-carat diamond mounted in a Harry Winston platinum ring setting.
Sit down. It's $6.1 million.
If you would rather stay under the million dollar mark, consider sending your special someone an experience.
For $235,000 — less than the electric vehicle — stay at a luxury hotel at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and ski with professional competitive skier Lindsey Vonn along with five friends.
For most of us, we'll undoubtedly be looking a bit closer to home, considering the unique gifts only available at local, owner-operated, retail outlets.
For just the few of us who are not as conscientious or particularly skilled at gift giving, it might be a trip to the local fast-food drive-thru where we pick up a gift card on Christmas Eve.
After all, it's the thought that counts, right?
