Hear it? Are you hearing that ringing bell as you walk into Walmart, or stroll to Target, or start your holiday shopping?
That bell is inviting you to make a difference in someone’s life. It’s offering an opportunity to create hope for those who desperately need help. It’s a chance to make your community a better place to live.
Thursday morning the Salvation Army hosted its annual breakfast to kick off its Red Kettle campaign in the Sierra Vista area.
The gathering celebrated the start of the organization’s biggest community fundraising event at a time when the local economy and the impact of higher food prices, higher gas prices and overall inflation is creating real hardship, even for those who work.
Started around Christmas time in 1891, “ ... a Salvation Army Captain in San Francisco resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner to the area's poor,” states the Army’s website. “To pay for the food, he borrowed a technique he had seen when he was a sailor in England — he placed large collection pots in conspicuous areas near the ferry landing so that passersby would drop in donations. In so doing, Captain Joseph McFee launched a philanthropic tradition that gained national popularity.”
The effort certainly is popular in this area. Those who attended Thursday’s breakfast couldn’t help but be impressed with the numbers presented by Captain Heather Baze of the local Army corps.
Her enthusiasm emphasized how effective the organization is in providing meals, counseling and shelter for those who need it most. Her spirit generated sincere good will at the breakfast, and it didn’t hurt that Heather tossed in a few “Whoot, whoot” calls during her presentation, encouraging others to share in the Army’s success story.
Next time you walk into Walmart, Target or other local stores, listen for that bell and plan on dropping a few dollars into the red kettle.
Doing so will make a difference in the lives of those who need our help.
• • •
Sierra Vista needs to say “Thank You” to the Muellers.
Of course, there is more than two decades of public service and a remarkable legacy provided by Rick Mueller, our outgoing mayor.
There’s also an equally impressive record of service by his sister, Mary Mueller, the food distribution coordinator at the Salvation Army.
Thursday morning at the bell ringing breakfast, Ms. Mueller provided a brief glimpse of the thousands of people and families her program serves regularly.
As she noted, the current economy is making it difficult for those who can least afford the essentials of food and shelter.
The fact that this brother-sister “team” has had— and continues to have — such a profound impact on Sierra Vista is beyond noteworthy.
We are a lucky community to have the Muellers.
• • •
It’s also important to note that kicking in a few dollars the next time you spot a red kettle is among the best ways to assure that the local organization has the funds it needs to provide its services.
About 82 cents of every dollar donated to the Salvation Army goes directly into serving the local community. That’s one of the highest donor ratios of any charity in the nation.
Of course, if you don’t have money, but you have time, you can volunteer your time.
Volunteering to ring the bell at a red kettle for just one hour can raise enough money to help the Army put food on the table for 13 people.
Want to make a difference? Call the Army at 520-459-8411.