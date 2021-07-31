And suddenly, it’s August.
We celebrate the first day in the eighth month of 2021 by remembering the Loch Ness monster.
The story of this creature was first popularized when a road was built across the loch, located in Scotland, in 1933. But when scholars investigated, they discovered that the first possible sighting had actually occurred in the days of the semi-legendary St Columba, who supposedly confronted the creature on August 22, 565.
The newspaper “Inverness Courier” related an account in 1933 of a local couple who claimed to have seen “an enormous animal rolling and plunging on the surface.” The story of the “monster” (a moniker chosen by the Courier editor) becomes a media phenomenon, with London newspapers sending correspondents to Scotland and a circus offering a 20,000 pound sterling reward for capture of the beast.
Revelations in 1994 that a famous 1934 photo of the monster was a complete hoax has only slightly dampened the enthusiasm of tourists and investigators for the legendary beast of Loch Ness.
***
There are plans for a new ride in Tombstone.
Not on the back of a horse, which you might expect in the “Town Too Tough to Die,” but through the air.
Local residents Steve and Dixie McNeely are planning a new business this fall that will feature a 450-foot-long zip line, located near the city’s lower parking lot, off Sixth Street in Tombstone.
Riders will test their shooting skills with laser pistols, aiming at targets on the ground as they fly through the air.
Appropriately named the “Outlaw Zip Line” attraction, the ride presents a whole new form of entertainment in Tombstone.
***
Bad news out of Douglas where that city’s major grocery store, Food City, announced it will be closing and laying off about 75 employees.
The store dates back to the turn of the century — 1999 — when it opened as Mega Foods in what is today the ACT Call Center on Tenth Street in Douglas. It changed to its current name in 2001 and company officials announced last week that when the building lease expires in October, the store will close.
Business hasn’t been as strong since Walmart opened in Douglas and reduced traffic at Food City.
***
Time to “mask up” if you are entering stores, regardless of whether you have been vaccinated.
The nation’s largest retailer with a local presence, Walmart, announced last week that it will require all its employees to wear masks and will encourage everyone entering the store to put a mask on, as the Covid-19 “Delta” variant continues to spread and infect increasing numbers of people.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that people vaccinated against the coronavirus start wearing masks indoors again in areas with substantial or high transmission.
For the record, Cochise County is listed as “moderate” on the nationwide CDC map that charts the spread of the variant.
