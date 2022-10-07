If you’re looking for the impact of the state Legislature on local schools look no further than Benson and Willcox in the upcoming General Election.
Benson schools are hoping an override will capture a majority of voter approval and Willcox is looking for its school district constituents to approve a $20 million bond.
Both measures offer a commentary on the direction the Legislature has taken regarding Arizona public schools. State funding is an essential factor in determining how local schools operate. As many politicians will tell you, Arizona is a “property poor” state, with more than 85% of its land owned by public entities like the federal government or state government.
With Phoenix being the exception, an increase in property tax — which represents a primary source of income for local schools — has a marginal impact on the amount of revenue available to the district. Boosting the property tax by a penny in Cochise County raises hundreds of thousands of dollars, while the same increase in Phoenix raises millions.
Further evidence of this point is provided by local city governments, which largely depend on the sales tax to generate the revenue needed for police protection, fire services, upkeep of the parks, road repairs and the numerous other services offered by municipalities.
That’s where the state comes in for school districts.
In part due to a past court ruling, our Legislature has a responsibility to provide enough funding for local schools to assure an equal opportunity for education, regardless of where you live. If you live in a rich district like Phoenix, not as much state funding may be required to meet the “equal opportunity” benchmark. If you live in Benson, Bisbee, Double Adobe or any of the area rural school districts, it’s going to take more state funding.
Unfortunately, that’s not the direction our state government is interested in going. Instead, a majority of lawmakers have adopted the “parents know best” populist platform and last session enacted a universal “voucher” system that puts state funding in pockets of the parents to pay tuition at the district of their choosing.
That probably works well in urban areas, where there are lots of kids and several schools to choose from. It might not work as well in rural districts, where the local public school depends on student enrollment in the state formula for its share of state funding.
An “override” is an opportunity for Benson residents to pay for more educational opportunities at their local schools. It collects additional tax money — beyond the property tax limit established by state law — to fund more curriculum offerings, more textbooks, more of the essentials required to assure a better education.
Willcox is dealing with an urgent need to maintain its “capital assets,” like parking lots, roof repairs and other infrastructure.
Here again, we see a need that goes beyond what the state provides. Several years ago, Gov. Ducey made a promise to put money into a special state fund that is intended to help local school districts — especially in rural areas — afford capital improvements.
It didn’t help Sierra Vista very much, which earned voter approval on a similar more than $20 million bond to expand the Buena High gym, repair roofs, upgrade technology and make other necessary improvements a few years back.
We’ll be watching to see the outcome on these two school initiatives in the Nov. 8 General Election.