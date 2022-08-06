One thing we know for sure about the election of the next governor in Arizona: they will be a female.
Tuesday night Democrat Katie Hobbs was declared the winner of her party’s primary election. She currently serves as the secretary of state.
The outcome of the Republican primary for governor was still in question after the polls closed before former television anchor Kari Lake was declared the winner Thursday night over fellow GOP candidate Karrin Taylor Robson.
That means the race for the top executive office in the state will feature females representing the two major political parties, with Hobbs on the “blue” team, and Lake representing the GOP.
Arizona is poised to elect its fifth female governor in a few months, which is more than any other state in the union.
•••
Election results tabulated in Cochise County followed the statewide results. Local Republicans supported Kari Lake, the eventual winner of the gubernatorial primary, Mark Finchem for secretary of state, and Blake Masters in the race for U.S. senator. For Democrats, local voters supported Hobbs, Adrian Fontes for secretary of state and incumbent Mark Kelly for the Senate seat.
What did distinguish this election from those conducted during the past 10 years were results from different legislative districts.
Before 2021, all of Cochise County was included within District 14.
After redistricting, Cochise County is now divided into two legislative districts, with most of the county in District 19, and the southernmost section of the county included in District 21. Bisbee and Douglas, two communities with a substantial number of Democrats, are now part of the “new” district and are grouped with Santa Cruz County, and Nogales, also known for supporting the blue party.
Republicans dominate the north and eastern sections of the county in District 19, and the familiar legislative candidates demonstrated plenty of voter support in Tuesday’s election, with incumbents Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz winning their party’s primary for the representative seats. Incumbent David Gowan was unopposed as the Senate primary candidate for the GOP, but Democrat Sanda Clark will challenge for one of the representative seats in November.
•••
He was 94, he lived an idyllic life and had a voice that made him an icon.
The death of Vin Scully, longtime broadcaster of Dodger baseball games, was not shocking but it was a bit depressing. Regardless of your fandom and even if you don’t particularly enjoy baseball, Scully’s voice and his style were magic. He was a true joy to listen to and inspired a sense of community every time he was on the air.
Personally, his call of Kirk Gibson’s amazing homerun in the 1988 World Series is a memory for a lifetime. Gibson — who later became the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks — was crippled, he could barely walk with two hamstring injuries, making it hard to swing.
Scully set the stage for a miracle, and Gibson delivered.
“In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened,” said Scully after Gibson knocked the ball into the seats at Dodger Stadium. The home run won the game for the Dodgers, 5-4, and propelled the team to the Series title, winning four games to the Oakland Athletics’ one game.
Baseball no longer holds our collective attention as it once did, and Scully retired at the age of 88 in 2016, after calling games for 67 (count ‘em!) seasons for the Dodgers.
What say you, local baseball expert, Dick Anderson?
