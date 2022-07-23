Soon motorists will start seeing yellow buses in traffic, kids walking with backpacks and kids standing at bus stops.
Starting in early August, schools reopen and classes resume.
Saturday, The Mall in Sierra Vista will again host its Back to School Fair with local vendors offering all sorts of useful supplies, including everything from backpacks, notebooks, pens, rules and other essentials.
Last week similar fairs were held in Elfrida and Benson as families prepare to return to a routine that will continue through next spring.
We remind people of this annual rite to encourage extra safety. Kids excited to return to school and their classmates may be distracted and wander into traffic. Buses will stop traffic to make pickups and be assured that your morning and afternoon commutes to work or other locations will probably involve more traffic than you have encountered for the past few weeks.
Any change in routine, and especially the resumption of school, can create the right conditions for a mishap.
Make sure you are aware, and drive safely, and defensively.
• • •
This is the last week to submit nominations for the Veterans Wall of Fame at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
The wall recognizes veterans who call or have called Cochise County home and have had a significant contribution to the community. Deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 1. Nomination forms can be found online at CanyonVistaMedicalCenter.com/veterans-wall or in person at the Legacy Foundation.
Since 2015, 12 veterans have been recognized each year for the lasting impact they have made in the community. These veterans continued their military value of selfless service long after hanging up their uniform.
The 2022 Veterans Wall ceremony will be held on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. inside the hospital. The event will recognize the class of 2021 and announce the class of 2022. The entire community is encouraged to attend.
• • •
The performance of the Brass Quintet Saturday night reminds us that the 28th season of the Sierra Vista Orchestra Association is underway.
The evening promised patriotic, classical and popular music performed by the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet.
As it has in the past and will again this year, the symphony takes the stage at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts. The next event will happen just before Halloween on Oct. 29.
Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.com or from the Sierra Vista Symphony Association office, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. or call 520-458-5189. Tickets are also sold at Safeway, Dillard’s or the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce.
• • •
Prepare yourself for a return to mask-wearing and all the other unfortunately familiar practices that have been implemented in the past to battle COVID. Friends, we’re still not out of the pandemic woods.
Thursday’s announcement that President Biden contracted the coronavirus put the pandemic back in the national news, but the number of cases has been steadily increasing for the past several weeks.
At this juncture, just like in February 2020, the virus is more prevalent in urban communities where population densities are much higher. Los Angeles, New York and other mega-metropolis locations are reporting higher numbers of infected people.
We anticipate it will eventually spread to rural areas, including here in southeast Arizona.
Don’t throw out that mask just yet!
