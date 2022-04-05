We’ve been watching the progress on the new fire and EMT station at the corner of Buffalo Soldier and Seventh Street. If you haven’t had the chance to drive by the facility, take the time to take a look.
It’s going to be an impressive facility and it will be at a key location. When emergencies arise on Sierra Vista’s southwest side, first responders will be close at hand when the new station becomes operational.
• • •
While you are at it, drive south on State Route 92, south of Buffalo Soldier Trail. This must be one of the hottest strips of commercial and residential building happening in Sierra Vista. There are new houses going up in the Holiday subdivision, a new convenience store, a school and lots of construction activity and new businesses.
• • •
There’s also a new medical facility being constructed on the southwest corner of Willcox and Coronado. Earthmoving equipment and crews have been shaping the corner property for the past few weeks and the new facility will be an impressive addition to an already attractive intersection.
• • •
Great news out of Phoenix on a much-needed road construction project on Sierra Vista’s east side. Anyone who has driven on State Route 90 east knows the road has plenty of potholes and rough spots. State Sen. Dave Gowan and Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray appeared on CoolFM on Monday to announce that $10 million has been allocated in the state budget to improve the roadway.
• • •
Since we’re talking about roadwork, mark April 30 on your calendar and plan to attend the annual West Fry Boulevard street fair.
The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and continues to 9 p.m., starting with a ribbon-cutting that will “officially” open the newly-renovated corridor west of Seventh Street to Buffalo Soldier Trail.
There will be food, entertainment and lots to see and do during the celebration.
From 3-6 p.m. there will be a business showcase, offering vendors an opportunity to feature and promote their business. From 6-9 p.m., the district will turn to an entertainment venue, with live music and undoubtedly some dancing in the streets!
Sounds like a great night!
• • •
A new report from Stessa, the software company used by real estate professionals to manage rental properties, puts the median rental price in the Sierra Vista-Douglas market at $1,121, compared to the national median of $1,435.
Median is defined as the “middle,” so that price varies, depending on what is being rented. Studio apartments, for example, have a median price of $721, while four-bedroom rentals are going for a median price of $1,633 in this corner of Arizona.
That’s low compared to elsewhere. The medians across America are more than $1,000 for a studio apartment and more than $2,000 for a four-bedroom.
“The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the locations with the most expensive rent, researchers at Stessa calculated the median monthly rent across all unit sizes in each location,” Stessa reported.
The most expensive places to rent are in California and Hawaii, close to major metropolitan centers. If you’re looking for a cozy one-bedroom in Santa Cruz, California, for example, prepare to pay more than $3,000 a month.
The most expensive rents in Arizona are in Flagstaff, according to the Stessa report, where renters are paying a median price of more than $1,700 a month.
