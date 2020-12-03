Reading Shar Porier’s story on the sandhill cranes at Whitewater Draw made us think of national and international attractions in our backyard that we might take for granted.
Sort of like asking a resident of Paris whether they ever visit the Eiffel Tower. It’s always been there, it will be there tomorrow, and they may respond that it’s an easy check off on their bucket list, but no, they don’t visit the Eiffel Tower.
Anyone who lives in Cochise County and hasn’t taken a trip to Whitewater Draw is missing out on something very special.
The annual celebration of “Wings Over Willcox” draws visitors to that community from distant places. Birding enthusiasts gather at the city’s Community Center by 6 a.m. and take a tour of Whitewater Draw, the San Pedro House and other “hot spots” for birding in Cochise County.
For 2021, the 28th annual “Wings” event will be held January 15 and January 16. The Willcox Nature Association is promoting the annual festival as a “…small-scale, covid-cautious, two-day “hybrid” festival combining live tours and activities with online presentations.”
For more information, steer your web browser to wingsoverwillcox.com.
Another great opportunity to see the great outdoors is offered by Southwest Wings. The local birding group will again host two events next year, including its “Spring Fling” May 5 to May 8, and its “Summer Festival” on August 4 through August 7.
Another attraction that is internationally recognized, but doesn’t get enough attention in Cochise County is the Amerind Museum.
More than 10,000 visitors frequent the local attraction even year, inspecting exhibited selections from the 38,000 ancient and contemporary cultural objects under the care of the museum.
Located just off Interstate 10 in Dragoon, the museum reopened in August after closing due to Covid concerns.
Amerind offers an opportunity to learn about Native American history and their contemporary lives. The property features an academic research center, museum, art gallery, historic buildings, scenic views and a place for the community to gather.
Then of course, there’s the Rex Allen museum in Willcox, the visitor’s center featuring railroad displays in Benson, the mining museum in Bisbee, Kartchner Caverns, and all sorts of fun and entertainment in Tombstone.
If you haven’t been to one or more of these attractions it’s worth investing your time. Or if we left one off the list that you enjoyed, make sure to drop us a line.
***
An interesting article this week in the Wall Street Journal reported on the difficulty of using facial recognition technology on photos of characters from the “Old West.”
“Daniel Buck, a writer at True West magazine, has two boxes in his attic of what he calls ‘bogus photos,’ sent in by amateur collectors, some of whom used face-matching technology. He once tried some facial-recognition software himself. ‘It confused Wyatt Earp, George Custer, Pat Garrett and Ringo Starr,’ he says.
Apparently today’s technology isn’t effective when it’s used on Old West photos.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com