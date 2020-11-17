If your spirit needs brightening or you’re anxious to get into the Christmas spirit, stop by The Mall at Sierra Vista and enjoy the Festival of Trees. With more than 70 displays the collection of trees, wreaths, centerpieces and gingerbread houses is sure to make you smile and fuel your holiday spirit!
The Festival of Trees may be the first, but it’s certainly not the only way to get in the mood this season.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Willcox and Benson are gearing up for big celebrations in December.
Willcox has a busy schedule beginning at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 at the Historic Railroad Park in that city’s downtown district. In addition to a craft fair, there will be lots to do for families and kids of all ages.
Festivities include Caramel Apple Decorating, singing, a visit by the Coca-Cola Bear, Ornament decorating, classic Christmas movies and a visit by Santa from 1 to 3 p.m.
Encore Dance will perform at 5:30 p.m. and a live Nativity scene is planned for 6 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., the annual light parade will begin on Railroad Avenue and Stewart Street.
The parade will proceed to the Willcox City Hall, where entries will park and set up for pictures and presentation of the annual People’s Choice award.
Santa will be riding on a fire truck and will be the last entry in the parade. Santa’s “fire truck sleigh” will stop in front of Windmill Park located next to the Rex Allen Museum and Santa will proceed to the stage where he will welcome children to hear their wishes and give out treat bags.
Benson is planning its annual “Off Main Street” celebration on Dec. 5.
The day begins with the Pony Express riders arriving at Apache Park between noon and 12:30 p.m. and delivering letters filled with the children's Christmas wishes. The mail will be handed off to Mr. and Mrs. Frosty the Snowman, who have been deputized and will ensure the mail gets to Santa at the North Pole.
There will be plenty of family fun, a horse-drawn trolley will give tours of all the great Benson boutiques.
Hop on the trolley and hop off when you find a neat little shopping spot.
Catch the trolley on its next trip around to return to the park or find a new little place that just might have that one-of-a-kind gift you have been searching for.
Vendors will be in the Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. During the last few years, some have missed all of the festivities because of work obligations. With extended hours people will now have time to enjoy and shop as well.
Apache Park will be lighted, allowing for a lot more fun, shopping, and eating some delicious food.
The annual Christmas Parade will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the traditional tree lighting.
Stay tuned to the Herald/Review for exact details on all the fun and festivities in area communities this Christmas season!
