Lesson learned.
A lunch conversation isn’t a “source.” Even if the conversation provides an insightful idea, it’s a good idea to do a bit of checking before telling 5,000 of your closest friends and enemies with a column in the newspaper.
We relearned that lesson this week after last Friday’s column about sales tax and concern for the dwindling revenue that we thought would result from online sales, compared to transactions at brick-and-mortar stores.
Writes Judy Hector, city of Sierra Vista marketing and communications manager: “(Transaction Privilege Tax) is charged on all sales, not just brick-and-mortar sales. Thanks to the 2018 Wayfair Act (South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.), the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can require an out-of-state seller to collect and remit sales tax on sales to in-state consumers. In 2019, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2757 into law, which applies the Wayfair decision to transactions in Arizona.
“Income remitted by out-of-state sellers is divvied up in Arizona just like any other sale; the State of Arizona gets 5.6 percent, Cochise County gets 0.5 percent, and Sierra Vista gets 1.95 percent. In other words, the formula doesn’t favor any entity over another in any way that is different than a normal brick-and-mortar sale.”
Ms. Hector’s statement puts a pin in our balloon, but it’s all for the good. Getting it straight is more important than confusing the situation. We’re glad to hear that Sierra Vista, Cochise County and other area rural communities are doing just fine with sales tax revenue.
• • •
When in New York City, if someone showed you a picture of the Empire State Building, you would probably know exactly what it is and where it’s located. Or, when in California, you would easily be able to identify San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge without any hesitation. People living in South Dakota could spot Mount Rushmore in a heartbeat.
People in Arizona are not as likely to know where state landmarks are located.
At least that was the finding of a company that tested more than 3,000 state residents on their knowledge of landmarks in Arizona.
Im-a-Puzzle.com, a jigsaw puzzle website, conducted the study and determined people living here performed below the national average in knowing where landmarks are located around Arizona.
Which landmarks?
Many didn’t know Arizona has its own London Bridge, originally built in the 1830s and purchased in 1968 by Robert P. McCulloch, who moved the 932-foot crossing to Lake Havasu City.
Even fewer knew where Taliesin West is located. The site is one of eight Frank Lloyd Wright structures constructed in 1937 and located in Scottsdale.
Most had never heard of White Pocket, which is located inside the Vermillion Cliffs Wilderness area and is a prominent landmark. It features striking red, orange and pink hues and is made up of Navajo sandstone formations, white puffs of rock and sherbet-colored rocks.
No need to feel ashamed if you pride yourself in knowing a lot about Arizona. Just 7% of Illinois resident knew the landmarks that highlight the Land of Lincoln.
And faring almost worst overall (just behind Illinois) were Virginians, where fewer than one in 10 managed to correctly identify that the Giant Head of Abraham Lincoln is not located in Old Dominion. In fact, it’s in Laramie, Wyoming. Perhaps the rest thought that Virginia, which is home to the President Heads, was a more feasible and probable location for this monument.
If you like jigsaw puzzles and puzzles in general, check out the website at im-a-puzzle.com.
