Gas is more than $4.50 per gallon across the U.S.
Airlines don’t have enough pilots. Hotels are having staffing troubles. COVID is making a comeback. The price of hot dogs, buns and other traditional American fare, when they are in stock, are higher due to inflation.
Despite the current situation, none of these factors has much to do with the reason we observe — we don’t celebrate — Memorial Day.
This probably doesn’t need to be explained in a community that boasts a military installation and has a significant population of active, reserve and retired soldiers. Memorial Day honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. They died in the line of duty protecting our freedoms, our way of life and those they loved.
Armed Forces Day, observed in this country on the third Saturday every May (this year on May 17), honors those actively serving in the military. On Aug. 31, 1949, Defense Secretary Louis Johnson announced the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy, and Air Force days. The single-day celebration stemmed from the unification of the armed forces under one agency — the Department of Defense.
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, honors military veterans on Nov. 11 each year. It coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Even though many people — especially those who have not served — consider the upcoming three-day weekend a “holiday,” that’s absolutely the last designation those who created Memorial Day had in mind.
The first recorded observance happened in 1868, three years after the Civil War. Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic called for a “Decoration Day,” which was quickly adopted by numerous communities on both sides of the conflict. Gen. Logan’s intent was to honor and remember the 498,332 soldiers who died in the Civil War and the 4,435 killed in the American Revolution. The world wars turned Memorial Day into a generalized day of remembrance instead of just for the Civil War.
In 1971, Congress formally designated the day and defined it as the last Monday in May.
We’re not advocating a sullen attitude during the weekend. We’re asking that everyone make an effort to spend some time reflecting and respecting the sacrifice that so many have made for the privileges we routinely enjoy in our everyday life in this nation. If you can, attend the Memorial Day ceremony hosted in your community. If you can’t make it, take some time to read more about the day by researching the topic on the internet.
Do something. Say a prayer of thanks. Call a friend and share thoughts. Take a trip to the cemetery and walk through, noting the sites marked with American flags that honor those who served.
Make Monday more than the day that marks the official start of the barbecue season.
Make the day what it was intended to be: a memorial observance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation, for our freedoms, and for our way of life.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.