Saturday at The Mall at Sierra Vista was refreshing and a change in perspective.
The Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Home, Health and Business Expo, which lined the center aisle of the mall with booths manned by local business representatives. Everything from aroma therapy to satellite television services were on display with knowledgeable people behind every table.
As expected there were lots of “mall walkers” who turn up at these events, interested in what each business is offering for free and curious about the various services.
But there were also lots of young people.
Anyone familiar with the recent history of the mall can relate a horror story. Like many malls throughout the United States, the local “hall” as it sometimes referred to, fell victim to online shopping and the convenience of the internet. Why leave home when you can buy what you’re looking for from your couch?
“While standalone retailers are having trouble as evidenced by the recent bankruptcy by Payless Shoes and store closings by Sears, Macy’s, J.C. Penney and RadioShack, the impact to shopping malls is amplified by the trends towards online buying and overall sluggish retail sales,” states Ethan Warrick, editor of the website Wealth Authority.
Several years ago the closing of the Sears store and numerous other vacancies, once occupied by national retail chains, painted a depressing picture of the local shopping mall.
Not so on Saturday.
Even without the Expo, there is a lot going on at Sierra Vista’s mall. Kids have returned to a safe place where they can meet their friends and just walk around. Seniors enjoy the exercise and the camaraderie of the space.
And there’s lots to eat.
Five food stands feed the masses, and a sixth is in the offing. Dolce offers the best of Italian pastries, you can munch on a hot dog, enjoy a sandwich melt or take in other food offerings.
The Mall at Sierra Vista might not have Victoria’s Secret anymore, and the days of Abercrombie are over, but there are lots of local businesses that appear to be thriving.
Good management of the place — keeping it clean and inviting — along with plenty of the local entrepreneurial spirit has saved our local mall.
Now, if the city could just make some progress in turning that old Sears building into a community center …
• • •
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are on the “naughty” list for wasting water at their Southern California properties. More than 2,000 customers were issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, indicating that they had surpassed 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of last year.
Las Virgenes serves the tony San Fernando Valley enclaves of Calabasas and Hidden Hills. Those on the list include Sylvester Stallone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.
Their properties are now subject to the installation of flow restrictor devices, which can reduce showers to a trickle and silence lawn sprinklers.