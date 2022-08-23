Purchase Access

Saturday at The Mall at Sierra Vista was refreshing and a change in perspective.

The Chamber of Commerce organized its annual Home, Health and Business Expo, which lined the center aisle of the mall with booths manned by local business representatives. Everything from aroma therapy to satellite television services were on display with knowledgeable people behind every table.

