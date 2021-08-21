Attending a morning meeting at the Landmark Restaurant in Sierra Vista provided a pleasant surprise.
The Landmark is in the middle of the Fry Boulevard reconstruction project. You can only enter the main drive to the restaurant when you are heading east, dodging barriers and construction equipment along the way.
For most businesses, this would seem to be a death knell. Patrons who have to dodge cones, drive through a construction zone, and stay in a single line of traffic are probably going to go somewhere else.
That’s not the case at the Landmark.
Despite the inconveniences, the restaurant was busy Thursday morning and fully staffed. A quick conversation with the wait-staff indicated that business has been brisk with “regulars” who haven’t stopped coming to the restaurant.
The Landmark may be an exception. Other businesses along the west end of Fry Boulevard are also enduring the renovation project, which isn’t suppose to end until January.
Until it’s over, and even after, we encourage all area residents to make an effort and patronize the businesses that are surviving through this upgrade.
• • •
Want a chance to have your photos featured in the Imagine Cochise 2022 Calendar? We are accepting photo submissions now through Sept. 30! Photos must be taken within Cochise County and they must be horizontal.
Submit your photos here: https://wick.news/ImagineCochise
• • •
We were glad to see a Halloween costume shop has taken up residency in the former Sears store at the Mall in Sierra Vista. Last year the community lacked a costume shop for the holiday, probably due to the pandemic.
This year, the Spirit Halloween store has returned and offers another good reason to get out an enjoy the mall.
If you haven’t visited for a while, you might be surprised how many stores and food vendors are calling the mall home.
In addition to the seasonal Spirit store, Spencer Gifts will get you ready for the holiday. There’s also Dillards, perhaps not for costumes, but certainly to dress for any occasion.
A new and interesting outlet is “Bombs Away,” which is an indoor batting facility. Patrons rent batting cages by the half-hour and practice their swing and contact.
Food vendors are also a highlight.
An Italian bakery and ethnic food outlets offer a true highlight.
If you haven’t walked through the mall recently, it’s worth a new look.
• • •
Rack up another win for the Willcox Theater and Arts group. Since its founding in 2012, WTA has renovated three historic buildings in downtown Willcox: Willcox Historic Theater (the movie theater); Studio 128, now housing STEAM labs and programs including computer stations, 3D printers, a laser cutter/engraver, and a video/sound studio; and the Palace of Art and Theater, which provides studio space for arts and music workshops, classes and exhibits along with a performance theater hosting live music and stage performances, open-mic nights, history talks and WTA’s Creative Youth Productions.
It’s most recent “victory” is a grant from AARP, which will provide funds to create “Heritage Courtyard.” The project will transform a vacant downtown lot into a historically compatible “pocket park,” a small greenspace accessible to the public.
It’s just another reason to get to Willcox and enjoy what the community offers.