If you’re a Marine, happy birthday, if you’re a veteran, tomorrow is a special day.
Nov. 10 celebrates the 246th birthday of the Marines. On this day in 1775, the Corps was born out of a Philadelphia tavern during the American Revolutionary War.
When the Revolutionary War ended in 1783, the Continental Navy was disestablished, and with it, the Continental Marines. The Corps was re-established on July 11, 1798, when the act for establishing and organizing a Marine Corps was signed by President John Adams.
A parade is planned Thursday through Sierra Vista. The City has partnered with Fort Huachuca for the annual march of the veterans on Fry Boulevard. The event begins at 9 a.m.
We can’t say enough good things about our veterans and Marines. The ethic that is instilled by military service has been proven to benefit local communities long after these men and women have completed their time in uniform.
We can cite for an immediate example: Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller, an Air Force veteran. His dedicated commitment to the city, as both a councilman and the mayor, is a shining example of the principle of “service above self” that is common among veterans.
Our communities — cities, towns, school boards, nonprofits and other organizations — have been the benefactor of the strong belief among most veterans that serving others is important.
• • •
Can you imagine avoiding the annual hassle of filing your taxes?
We blame California for lots of things — legalizing marijuana, liberal politicians, relying too much on unproven renewable energy — but the elimination of tax filing sounds almost too good to be true.
California embraced the idea in 2005 with a test program for middle-income earners. Skip the aggravations of hunting for W-2s, the struggles with tax software, the lost evenings and weekends completing returns. Instead, the state offered to do tax returns for them.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Californians participating in this test run of a “return free” tax system — a goal tax reformers had been chasing since President Reagan proposed it to the nation in 1985 — were so impressed that the thousands of comments that poured into a survey brought tears of joy to Joe Bankman, the Stanford law professor who guided the state’s effort, which was branded “ReadyReturn.”
Then politics entered the picture. Lobbyists for the largest tax software companies petitioned Congress to prevent the program from catching on nationwide. They also went to work on the California legislature to make sure “free filing” went away.
There are about 30 countries, including Germany and Japan, that perform this annual task for their citizens. Taxpayers may get a pre-filled return that has all the salary, investment and other information the government already has in its files.
Dozens of highly credentialed scholars from Stanford, Yale, Berkeley Law, University of Chicago and Georgetown University are adamant that the U.S. could easily transition to a return-free model. They acknowledge the U.S. tax system is more complicated than that of countries now using it and that adjustments would be needed in the tax code to make it work here. But recent innovations at the IRS, they say, show the agency can give taxpayers a viable return-free option.
We expect this will be a debate in Congress next year.