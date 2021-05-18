Wow! What a blessed feeling when someone unknown "pays it forward" for you. On Thursday, May 13th, my husband, niece and I had ordered lunch at Culver's. Before we were able to pay, an unknown gentleman leaving the establishment paid our bill. Many thanks to you, unknown gentleman, and we'll also pay it forward.
— Marguerite Ladd, Bisbee
Walking into Walmart during the weekend drew a few suspicious looks from people wearing masks.
We’re in that “tweener” period, where mask-wearing is more optional. For the record, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Walmart corporate office announced last week that masks are no longer required for those who have been fully vaccinated.
That’s not enough to convince some people, who continue to don the covering out of an abundance of caution or because they haven’t been inoculated.
Masks are still required at some businesses, including several local grocery stores.
Ironically, this is a time we should be celebrating the “freedom” from being mandated to put a mask on. Instead, there is confusion. Some businesses require the covering, others don’t and people are making up their own minds on whether to wear face masks.
There’s even confusion on the fort. Contractors are still required to wear masks, almost everywhere, as are soldiers.
We as a community and country can’t see to agree on what to do.
Can someone please explain the difference between an “RV Park Overlay” district and the petition sought by Cloud 9 resident Amanda Root?
For those less familiar, Ms. Root sought a change in Sierra Vista zoning laws to allow Recreational Vehicles in manufactured home subdivisions.
Ms. Root was ordered by city officials last year to move her RV, which was parked on property she owned in the Cloud 9 manufactured home subdivision. She lost her own home years ago when it was destroyed by fire and moved into the RV when it was offered for free by a friend. Ms. Root is a disabled senior citizen.
After she was ordered to move the RV off her property because the parcel was zoned for manufactured homes, not RVs, she convinced a public advocacy group to sue the city. She also petitioned to changed local zoning laws.
Council members rejected changing the ordinance and at this juncture, we’re unsure of the status of the lawsuit and Ms. Root.
Last week, however, the council approved receiving public comment on creating RV Park Overlay districts within the city.
“The Recreational Vehicle Park Overlay District offers park owners the flexibility to use spaces for RVs, while also allowing those spaces to be used for manufactured homes in the future without needing a rezoning process,” according to a press release issued by the city.
We’re wondering if this change will allow Ms. Root to continue living in an RV on her Cloud 9 property, or if this change is specific to the plans recently unveiled by Good Living Ventures, a large California-based company that has already acquired three local manufactured home subdivision in the community.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com