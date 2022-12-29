What happened in Bisbee recently is happening all over the nation.
Officials for the city recently announced that a cascade of resignations in the police department has forced the community to reach out to the sheriff’s department for patrol services. It’s not the first time Bisbee has asked for a little help from the sheriff, but the recent spate of officers leaving the department and the difficulty in finding replacements has made it especially hard for the agency.
Unfortunately, recent news reports reveal that Bisbee’s problem is not unique. Wednesday’s Daily Star in Tucson reported the following: “Seattle has lost more than a quarter of its police force in the past 2.5 years. The Fairfax County police chief in Virginia declared a personnel emergency on July 28, instituting mandatory overtime. Three small towns — Kenly, North Carolina, Melbourne Village, Florida, and Springfield, Colorado — experienced mass resignations this summer: The entire department in each community called it quits.”
A short conversation with our county sheriff confirmed that it’s difficult to find people willing to take on the job. Recent “defund the police” campaigns, increasing crime rates in some communities and a general lack of public support in many places has made an already difficult profession even more challenging.
The recent opening of a police academy in Cochise County is expected to help, but it probably won’t be enough to overcome the current situation, according to the sheriff.
It’s just a reminder to appreciate our boys in blue and don’t be shy about showing your support for those who deal with dangerous circumstances on a daily basis.
• • •
We are hearing rumblings that COVID-19 is returning.
Reports out of China of more than 1 million dying from the disease in recent weeks has prompted the U.S. to impose new coronavirus testing requirements for travelers from that country. Last week the head of the Boston public schools announced that students returning from the holiday break will probably be required to wear masks again.
Earlier this month the New York Times reported that nationwide, COVID-19 case rates have spiked by 58% since the end of November. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have already been 15 million illnesses and 9,300 deaths from flu this season, and those numbers are expected to rise in the coming months. Over the past decade, annual flu deaths have ranged from 12,000 to 52,000 people, with the peak in January and February.
Those working on Fort Huachuca are already wearing masks, due to reports of increased illness in that community.
If you haven’t gotten your booster shot, and for some people it could be their third or fourth booster, then it’s time to make that appointment and get vaccinated. Especially if you’re older than 60.
• • •
If you haven’t checked out the “new” NABUR platform now available on the Herald/Review website, you’re missing out on the fun.
Go to the Herald/Review website (myheraldreview.com), pull down the menu on the left and select NABUR.
The platform offers an opportunity for “content creators,” which can include the newspaper staff, local public information officers and other public officials.
It’s Facebook, with accuracy, and without the negativity.
Well worth a few minutes of your daily reading routine!