To mask, or not to mask?
Channelling our Shakespeare, that is the question.
Last week the governors in Texas and Mississippi ended statewide mandates that people wear masks. The decisions drew a prompt and sharp response from President Joe Biden, who called the actions “…Neanderthal thinking.”
So be it. The most recent decisions by these states puts them in league with a total of 16 states that have either rescinded, or never imposed, mask mandates.
At this writing, Arizona has recorded more than 821,000 cases of the coronavirus, and 16,185 deaths. In Cochise County, a total of 11,292 cases have been reported, 267 people have died and the percentage of people testing positive is just over 12 percent.
There’s no question that people are getting restless under the constraints imposed by health and legislative officials to quell the spread of the coronavirus. Last week our lawmakers in Phoenix advanced a bill that would dramatically change the power of the governor to impose executive orders in the future. The resolution would limit the length of time these orders would remain in effect, and increase the Legislature’s role in implementing an executive order.
State lawmakers also passed a bill — that the governor has to sign for it to become law — allowing businesses to ignore mask mandates. Democrats said it was a matter of public health while Republicans argued free choice. The proposal passed the House on a 31-28 vote and now goes to the Senate for consideration.
Meanwhile, Cochise County continues to get vaccinated. At this writing, just over 22,000 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and another 10,000 have received both shots.
Statewide, 1.3 million residents have received one dose, and another 711,000 are fully vaccinated.
Surprisingly, Cochise County has seen two major “spike” events in the past four months. On December 8, 2020, the county reported a whopping 667 new cases of the coronavirus in a single day. The second event happened on the same day as the riot at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. On Jan. 6, the county reported 360 new cases.
Last week, the numbers in the county were down significantly, with 13 new cases on March 1, followed by three the next day.
