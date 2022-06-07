Soon the afternoon sky will fill with clouds, spectacular sunsets will highlight our horizon and rain will change our landscape from hues of brown to vibrant green.
Rainlog.org, the citizen-scientist website that empowers people to record and report how much precipitation is collected in their backyard gauge, shows zero (that’s 0) rainfall for the entire month of May. It was the same for April.
You have to go back to March to see the last measurable amount of precipitation. Even then, totals for the year’s third month are less than an inch. Statistics for this region show that October through April was the 19th driest seven-month period since 1895.
Now comes monsoon.
Beginning June 15, we expect rains to return, bringing with them the prospect of thunderstorms and sometimes violent weather. We support that expectation with a press release issued Tuesday by the Tucson office of the National Weather Service.
A typical monsoon generates between 9 and 20 inches or more of rainfall from June 15 to Sept. 30, the official period that marks the beginning and end of the “season.” In addition to rain, our state is among the highest in the nation for lightning strikes, with more than 500,000 reported each year during this period.
This year, according to the Tucson NWS office, “ … odds are leaning toward above normal precipitation” for monsoon, meaning we could see a bit more rain than we have in the past. With that forecast comes the expectation that temperatures during the three-month period will be above normal, which makes sense if you understand how moisture is created in the desert. When temperatures climb, more moisture is evaporated into the atmosphere, which feeds the clouds, which generates the rain.
Sunday starts monsoon awareness week in Arizona. From June 12-18, people are urged to become familiar with the dangers that can accompany our period of thunderstorms, wind and otherwise violent weather. Make sure you know where to be when lightning shows up. Make sure you’re prepared for the lights to go out. Make sure your property is prepared for strong windstorms. Remember to avoid driving into washes when it rains and know what to do when you encounter downed power lines.
After two consecutive months without rainfall, we’re looking forward to the monsoon for its refreshment and its beauty. But we are also very aware of its dangers.
• • •
Politicians on the national stage could learn a thing or two from the campaign style we’re seeing play out in Sierra Vista.
Two candidates are trying to win your vote for mayor in the Nov. 1 election. One has nine years of council experience, another has decades of service in the military. Both have sincere passion for public service and impressive records of work with nonprofit organizations.
Both have been on the campaign trail since last year, long before the current mayor, Rick Mueller, formally announced in December that he would not seek another term.
Unlike what we’re seeing in national campaigns, and soon among candidates seeking state offices, neither of our local candidates is slinging mud, making unsavory accusations or otherwise souring the reputation of the other candidate.
They have been appearing at the same community events and making sure people know who they are and what they want to do, should they be elected.
Last week, they shared a photo on social media.
Both are sincerely committed to making the community a better place to live.
Good luck to both candidates as they continue their respective quests for an often-thankless job. Good luck to Rachel Gray and Clea McCaa.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.