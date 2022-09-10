If you’re noticing more cowboy hats than usual, blame Sheriff Mark Dannels.
Cochise County is hosting four distinct groups of sheriffs this weekend, thanks to an invitation from Dannels. They are the National Sheriff’s Association, the Western Sheriff’s group, the Southwest Border sheriff’s and the Major Counties sheriff’s organization.
Might be a bad weekend to rob a bank, considering the number of law enforcement personnel who are on hand.
• • •
Circle Oct. 8 on your civic duty calendar.
Tricia Gerrodette, chairperson of the Political Action Committee for the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, announced a candidate forum on that Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library.
“This event will provide a forum for our community to gain additional information about the 2022 election cycle and engage political candidates at the local, state and national level in discussion about issues important to our community,” an email from Ms. Gerrodette states.
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., which should provide some time to visit with the candidates, and the forum is scheduled from 1-3:30 p.m.
Last month the NAACP announced a change in leadership. Tim Ash has assumed the role of president of the organization following the resignation of Clea McCaa.
“Clea has made this decision in order to focus on his campaign and bid for the city of Sierra Vista mayor seat,” an email from longtime NAACP representative Anthony Isom states.
Mr. Ash has served as second vice president for the local branch and is the chairman of the Communication, Press and Publicity Committee. He takes over from Mr. McCaa, who has served as president for the past several years.
• • •
Labor Day has come and gone, which means summer is unofficially “over” and spooky season is now upon us.
The popularity of Halloween has skyrocketed in recent years, and the holiday isn’t just for kids anymore.
With the rise of social media and the ever-increasing popularity of pop culture sensations such as sci-fi, comic books and of course, horror genres, adults are getting in on the fun now more than ever before.
It’s not too early to start planning that perfect costume and making plans for a truly terrifying Halloween party. Although the holiday falls on a Monday this year, that shouldn’t stop anyone from having some fun during the weekend before All Hallow’s Eve.