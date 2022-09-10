Purchase Access

If you’re noticing more cowboy hats than usual, blame Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Cochise County is hosting four distinct groups of sheriffs this weekend, thanks to an invitation from Dannels. They are the National Sheriff’s Association, the Western Sheriff’s group, the Southwest Border sheriff’s and the Major Counties sheriff’s organization.

