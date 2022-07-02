Wednesday will present an opportunity for people to “meet and greet” some of the candidates who are seeking local, county and state offices.
The Herald/Review is hosting a social event that will gather more than 20 candidates, including those running for mayor in Benson and Sierra Vista, along with others seeking a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission, judicial candidates, congressional candidates and three who are running for state executive offices.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Herald/Review Media office, 102 S. Fab Ave., Sierra Vista, and is expected to continue until 7 p.m.
It’s a great opportunity to get some face time with those who will represent us in our community, in state government and at the federal level.
• • •
Sometime after 8 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, weather permitting, we can expect a spectacular fireworks show to get underway in Sierra Vista. The show will cap a full schedule of events throughout the day, starting with a pets and people promenade at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and Centennial Pavilion.
Live entertainment is offered throughout the day at the park, including a formal ceremony starting around 11:30 a.m. that will commemorate the Fourth of July. The Fort Huachuca Honor Guard will post the colors, Mayor Rick Mueller will read a proclamation, and there will be a 50-state cannon salute performed by the fort’s Honor Battery and narrated by Robert LaPosta.
Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank will be the guest speaker at the ceremony.
Eubank is a native of Roanoke, Virginia. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant from the Virginia Military Institute. He began his Army career in 1991 as an armor officer where he served as a platoon leader in the 1st Infantry Division (Mechanized) at Fort Riley, Kansas. In 1993, he branch-transferred to the Signal Corps and was assigned to the 121st Signal Battalion where he served as a signal platoon leader. From June 2020 until September 2021 was as the commanding general for 7th Signal Command and Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command at Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Eubank is a graduate of the Armor Officer Basic Course, the Signal Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.
At 12:15 p.m., there will be a flyover by the 162nd Fighter Wing, with F-16 jets roaring overhead.
We’re looking forward to a great day that reminds us of our history and our precious independence.
• • •
Remember when Bisbee attempted to prohibit the use and distribution of single-use plastic bags? The city adopted an ordinance that it later rescinded after the Arizona attorney general threatened to pursue legal action to deny Bisbee its state shared revenues.
Bisbee was the first — and the only — community in the state to institute the ban on plastic bags, only to pull the restriction of its books when the AG threatened action. Later the Arizona Legislature adopted a law prohibiting cities from enacting similar ordinances.
Now California has followed up.
Last week the Golden State adopted the nation’s most far-reaching restrictions on single-use plastics and packaging with Gov. Gavin Newsom expected to sign the bill.
The legislation requires that by Jan. 1, 2028, at least 30% of plastic items sold, distributed or imported into the state be recyclable. By 2032, that number rises to 65%. It also calls for a 25% reduction in single-use plastic waste by 2032.
We’re wondering if Bisbee’s leadership on this issue will return to the forefront in the near future as other states follow California’s lead.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.