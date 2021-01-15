Tonight, you could be a multi-millionaire.
Lucky winners who match the Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday night stand to win $750 million, or $550.6 million cash after no winning tickets emerged following Tuesday’s draw.
The $750 million pot has slowly been increasing since Sept. 15, when the last slate of winning numbers was drawn in Wisconsin. Friday’s drawing will mark the 35th time the numbers have been drawn, which matches the longest roll in the game’s history.
Per the Mega Millions website, people can choose between two options if they have a winning ticket.
The first choice is taking the grand prize in an annuity option, which is awarded to winners in “one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments,” each of which are 5 percent bigger than the last.
The other choice is a cash option, which awards winners with a one-time, lump-sum payment equivalent to all the cash in the jackpot pool, the website states.
Needless to say, that kind of money is sure to change your life.
Of course, you have to play to win, but it might be a good idea to remember your odds if you plan to invest in winning tonight’s lottery drawing.
The odds of winning, according to the Mega Millions website, are one in 302,575,350 in the 45 states where it’s played, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The highest amount won by a Mega Millions ticket was $1.537 billion in October 2018.
And then there’s the taxes.
The federal government and the State of Arizona will immediately have their hands out for a bit of your prize. The top federal tax rate is 37 percent for income over $500,000. The first thing that happens when you turn in that winning ticket is that the federal government takes 24 percent of the winnings off the top.
As the winner, if we consider the tax on the cash payout, that means Uncle Sam would collect about $203 million from your lump-sum payout of $550.6 million. State taxes will also have an impact, leaving you somewhere around $300 million in your bank account after the government gets its hands out of your pocketbook.
Really, how is your average multi-millionaire expected survive after taxes on a measly $300 million?
Then there are the relatives. Once you take care of your brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, mother-in-law, and distant uncles, what’s left might not be enough to afford a really good college education for Junior, a new kitchen for your better half, and that pet horse for your daughter.
By the time it’s all said and done, you might want to keep your job and be satisfied with paying off the mortgage, your credit cards, and that car loan.
In all seriousness, play conservatively if you decide to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket tonight.
